City of Boise reaches settlement over discrimination lawsuit with former employee

By By KTVB STAFF
 3 days ago

Originally published Oct. 8 on KTVB.COM .

The city of Boise has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise Public Library employee.

The former employee, Jax Perez, was discriminated against due to their non-binary, transgender identity through a series of disciplinary actions in 2019, according to findings by an independent state agency.

In May 2021, the Idaho Human Rights Commission found that a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary. That cleared the way for Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit.

The independent state agency's decision was based on evidence that Perez, who does not identify as a man or woman, was disciplined over an incident with a hostile patron, in part because Perez is nonbinary.

A press release sent by the city on Oct. 7 stated, "The settlement was reached after both parties evaluated the merits of the case and the resources required for extensive litigation."

The statement went on to say, "The City of Boise is committed to being a city for everyone and seeks to create and sustain a workplace where LGBTQ+ employees are welcomed and respected for their contributions. The city's policies and practices continue to make the equitable treatment of employees a priority. This settlement is an affirmation of that commitment."

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

