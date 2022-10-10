ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

‘The Abandons’: Kurt Sutter Western Gets Series Order at Netflix

Everyone’s jumping onto the Yellowstone Western train. Netflix has given Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter‘s The Abandons a series order. The action drama will be a 10-episode season with Sutter serving as showrunner and executive producer under his SutterInk production banner. Netflix announced the project was in development in November 2021. The Abandons will be set in 1850s Oregon.
