FOX 28 Spokane
‘The Abandons’: Kurt Sutter Western Gets Series Order at Netflix
Everyone’s jumping onto the Yellowstone Western train. Netflix has given Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter‘s The Abandons a series order. The action drama will be a 10-episode season with Sutter serving as showrunner and executive producer under his SutterInk production banner. Netflix announced the project was in development in November 2021. The Abandons will be set in 1850s Oregon.
72 Teacher Memes That Get An A+ In Humor
"You’re drinking on a Tuesday, and you are a teacher!” —New Girl
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii
Fans and loves ones of Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic were given quite the scare when it was announced that the actor known for playing Joey Johnson on the soap had gone missing in Hawaii. He had gone hiking on Sunday, October 9, and failed to return to his hotel or make a flight.
