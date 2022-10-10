Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Crypto.com Follows Binance Into France, Invests $145M in Paris HQ
The company last month received regulatory approval to register in France as a digital asset service provider. Binance isn’t the only crypto company seduced by France’s pro-business environment: today Crypto.com announced it would base its regional headquarters in Paris. In a Wednesday statement, the Singapore-based crypto exchange said...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Beats Out Binance, Lands Regulatory Approval in Singapore
Coinbase beat out other large firms to provide crypto services in the city-state, which continues to send mixed messages to crypto firms. Coinbase has received regulatory approval from Singapore’s central bank and financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to provide payment services in the country. The in-principle...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Raises $165M in New Funding
The crypto bear market may have scared off retail investors, but it hasn’t driven away venture capitalists looking to fund DeFi projects. Uniswap announced its latest raise of $165 million today, led by Polychain Capital. Joining Polychain Capital in the Series B funding round are a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV...
decrypt.co
Treasury Fines Crypto Exchange Bittrex $53 Million for Sanctions Violations
Bittrex violated multiple sanctions programs and failed to adequately guard against money laundering, according to the Treasury Department. The U.S. government has hit digital asset exchange Bittrex with fines of $53 million—the biggest fine on a crypto business by the Treasury Department to date. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign...
RELATED PEOPLE
decrypt.co
Sushi, Lido Finance Drop 10% as Top DeFi Tokens Plunge
Over the past 24 hours, tokens underpinning popular DeFi protocols like SushiSwap and Lido Finance have taken a battering. It's blood red in the world of DeFi on Thursday morning. Tokens backing decentralized finance protocols including SushiSwap, Lido Finance, Curve, and Uniswap have all plummeted over the past day, according...
decrypt.co
Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase
Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
decrypt.co
SEC Rejects WisdomTree Bitcoin Spot ETF Application—Again
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again stonewalled the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States. On Tuesday, the commission released an order rejecting Cboe BZX Exchange’s latest application for the product, on grounds similar to those cited in multiple applications before it. “The...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Erase Losses Following Hot Inflation Report
Leading cryptocurrencies in Bitcoin and Ethereum followed stocks’ rebound after yesterday’s CPI report showed continued inflation woes. Bitcoin and Ethereum have recovered all losses from yesterday, following their plunging in response to the release of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index (CPI), which was up 8.2% from last year’s numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
BNY Mellon Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Custody Services for Investment Firms
The BNY Mellon crypto custody service means the bank will store clients' private keys and provide bookkeeping on their BTC and ETH. BNY Mellon will begin holding Bitcoin and Ethereum on behalf of its customers with software developed alongside crypto custody provider Fireblocks. The service goes live on the bank's...
decrypt.co
Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated
Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
decrypt.co
CoinShares Creates Twitter Bot That Gives Traders 'Fair Prices' for Ethereum NFTs
Crypto asset investment and trading group CoinShares has launched an experimental Twitter bot, CoinSharesNFTAI, that can calculate a “fair price” for a given NFT. NFTs—unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership—can have wildly fluctuating prices. CoinShares’ Twitter bot aggregates data and tells users at what price a specific NFT could be bought or sold for.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Holds Steady as Market Awaits Pivotal Inflation Data
The CPI report will be released tomorrow. Stocks have taken a hit, but Bitcoin remains more resilient—so far. Bitcoin’s price barely moved Wednesday as traders awaited important inflation data due to be released Thursday. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading for $19,142 at the time of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Markets price in more U-turns as Kwasi Kwarteng returns early from IMF – business live
Shares and government bonds rally on hopes of U-turns on the UK’s fiscal plans; Royal Mail to cut up to 10,000 jobs
decrypt.co
Regulators Are Targeting Stablecoins Due to ‘Crazy Product Market Fit’: Compound’s Robert Leshner
Stablecoins do what Bitcoin was expected to do, argues Leshner, adding that “if left to their own devices, they will win and conquer everything.”. Stablecoins have emerged as the life-blood of the crypto industry. At a hefty $150 billion in total market capitalization, even after the collapse of Terra’s...
decrypt.co
Layer-1 Blockchains Solana, Cardano, Avalanche Down 8% Over the Week
As the crypto bear market’s grip tightens, several major Layer-1 coins are down heavily in the last seven days. Several tokens powering some of the industry’s biggest Layer-1 protocols, including Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche, are among the worst affected by the latest bear market, dropping hefty value over the past week.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Plunges Below $19,000 Ahead of Fresh U.S. CPI Report
The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is on a downward trend again on Thursday, falling to a three-week low below $19,000. As investors prepare for the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a barometer for measuring inflation, before the Federal Reserve’s November decision on another interest rate hike, the price of Bitcoin plunged.
decrypt.co
OpenSea Adds Avalanche NFT Support
The largest NFT marketplace now offers art on seven blockchains, including the “smol” world of Avalanche. Avalanche has entered the chat. OpenSea has added NFTs from the Avalanche blockchain to its online marketplace, the company announced Tuesday. The marketplace—which saw roughly $350 million in Ethereum NFT volume traded...
decrypt.co
Dominican Government Partners With Tron To Launch Dominica Coin
The DMC token will promote Dominica’s national and cultural heritage—and utilize the mechanics of a ‘fan token,’ in a first for a country. The government of Dominica has partnered with smart contract blockchain platform Tron to issue Dominica Coin (DMC), a token that promotes the Caribbean nation’s natural and cultural heritage.
Gluten-free and insect-friendly: buckwheat returns to Dutch farms
Organic farmer Kees Saibenga looks at the sea of white and pale pink blossoms before him. It is mid-July and millions of tiny buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum) flowers sway in the wind on the plot he is cultivating in the Dutch province of Drenthe. Saibenga is delighted that the crop is buzzing with a multitude of insect pollinators. “I’m so happy to be growing buckwheat,” says the third-generation farmer.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge ‘Sets Precedent for Further Change’: StarkWare President Ben-Sasson
StarkWare's President Eli Ben-Sasson said last month’s merge event was like “watching the Webb Telescope unfold,” comparing Ethereum’s historic upgrade with the launch of the largest optical telescope in space. It was “inspiring to see a complex process executed seamlessly when so many steps could’ve gone...
Comments / 0