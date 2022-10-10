ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

decrypt.co

Crypto.com Follows Binance Into France, Invests $145M in Paris HQ

The company last month received regulatory approval to register in France as a digital asset service provider. Binance isn’t the only crypto company seduced by France’s pro-business environment: today Crypto.com announced it would base its regional headquarters in Paris. In a Wednesday statement, the Singapore-based crypto exchange said...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Coinbase Beats Out Binance, Lands Regulatory Approval in Singapore

Coinbase beat out other large firms to provide crypto services in the city-state, which continues to send mixed messages to crypto firms. Coinbase has received regulatory approval from Singapore’s central bank and financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to provide payment services in the country. The in-principle...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Raises $165M in New Funding

The crypto bear market may have scared off retail investors, but it hasn’t driven away venture capitalists looking to fund DeFi projects. Uniswap announced its latest raise of $165 million today, led by Polychain Capital. Joining Polychain Capital in the Series B funding round are a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Treasury Fines Crypto Exchange Bittrex $53 Million for Sanctions Violations

Bittrex violated multiple sanctions programs and failed to adequately guard against money laundering, according to the Treasury Department. The U.S. government has hit digital asset exchange Bittrex with fines of $53 million—the biggest fine on a crypto business by the Treasury Department to date. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign...
U.S. POLITICS
decrypt.co

Sushi, Lido Finance Drop 10% as Top DeFi Tokens Plunge

Over the past 24 hours, tokens underpinning popular DeFi protocols like SushiSwap and Lido Finance have taken a battering. It's blood red in the world of DeFi on Thursday morning. Tokens backing decentralized finance protocols including SushiSwap, Lido Finance, Curve, and Uniswap have all plummeted over the past day, according...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase

Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

SEC Rejects WisdomTree Bitcoin Spot ETF Application—Again

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again stonewalled the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States. On Tuesday, the commission released an order rejecting Cboe BZX Exchange’s latest application for the product, on grounds similar to those cited in multiple applications before it. “The...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Erase Losses Following Hot Inflation Report

Leading cryptocurrencies in Bitcoin and Ethereum followed stocks’ rebound after yesterday’s CPI report showed continued inflation woes. Bitcoin and Ethereum have recovered all losses from yesterday, following their plunging in response to the release of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index (CPI), which was up 8.2% from last year’s numbers.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

BNY Mellon Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Custody Services for Investment Firms

The BNY Mellon crypto custody service means the bank will store clients' private keys and provide bookkeeping on their BTC and ETH. BNY Mellon will begin holding Bitcoin and Ethereum on behalf of its customers with software developed alongside crypto custody provider Fireblocks. The service goes live on the bank's...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated

Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

CoinShares Creates Twitter Bot That Gives Traders 'Fair Prices' for Ethereum NFTs

Crypto asset investment and trading group CoinShares has launched an experimental Twitter bot, CoinSharesNFTAI, that can calculate a “fair price” for a given NFT. NFTs—unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership—can have wildly fluctuating prices. CoinShares’ Twitter bot aggregates data and tells users at what price a specific NFT could be bought or sold for.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Holds Steady as Market Awaits Pivotal Inflation Data

The CPI report will be released tomorrow. Stocks have taken a hit, but Bitcoin remains more resilient—so far. Bitcoin’s price barely moved Wednesday as traders awaited important inflation data due to be released Thursday. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading for $19,142 at the time of...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Layer-1 Blockchains Solana, Cardano, Avalanche Down 8% Over the Week

As the crypto bear market’s grip tightens, several major Layer-1 coins are down heavily in the last seven days. Several tokens powering some of the industry’s biggest Layer-1 protocols, including Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche, are among the worst affected by the latest bear market, dropping hefty value over the past week.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Plunges Below $19,000 Ahead of Fresh U.S. CPI Report

The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is on a downward trend again on Thursday, falling to a three-week low below $19,000. As investors prepare for the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a barometer for measuring inflation, before the Federal Reserve’s November decision on another interest rate hike, the price of Bitcoin plunged.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

OpenSea Adds Avalanche NFT Support

The largest NFT marketplace now offers art on seven blockchains, including the “smol” world of Avalanche. Avalanche has entered the chat. OpenSea has added NFTs from the Avalanche blockchain to its online marketplace, the company announced Tuesday. The marketplace—which saw roughly $350 million in Ethereum NFT volume traded...
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

Dominican Government Partners With Tron To Launch Dominica Coin

The DMC token will promote Dominica’s national and cultural heritage—and utilize the mechanics of a ‘fan token,’ in a first for a country. The government of Dominica has partnered with smart contract blockchain platform Tron to issue Dominica Coin (DMC), a token that promotes the Caribbean nation’s natural and cultural heritage.
WORLD
The Guardian

Gluten-free and insect-friendly: buckwheat returns to Dutch farms

Organic farmer Kees Saibenga looks at the sea of white and pale pink blossoms before him. It is mid-July and millions of tiny buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum) flowers sway in the wind on the plot he is cultivating in the Dutch province of Drenthe. Saibenga is delighted that the crop is buzzing with a multitude of insect pollinators. “I’m so happy to be growing buckwheat,” says the third-generation farmer.
AGRICULTURE

