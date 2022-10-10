ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Nampa church donates nearly 3,300 square feet of land to help housing need

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A local church in Nampa is donating land to help meet the need for affordable housing. Lakeview church of the Nazarene is donating almost 3,300 square feet of land at 6th Street North in Nampa. LEAP Housing, which is an Idaho-based non-profit, will develop, construct...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
CANYON COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho's Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Free trees available for fall planting to Boise-area residents

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The cooler, fall weather makes the season ideal for tree planting. Freshpet and the Arbor Day Foundation are giving Boise-area residents the opportunity to order a free tree that will thrive in the area. The program is providing people with a free, one-gallon potted tree...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Interfaith Sanctuary passes design review committee unanimously

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Boise design review committee has approved Interfaith Sanctuary's design to renovate the old Goodwill building to open a homeless shelter on State street west of Veterans Memorial Pkwy. The committee approved the design unanimously. This design review comes after conditional approval was...
BOISE, ID
kboi.com

Meridian man missing since Sunday found

The Meridian man missing since Sunday morning was found alive on a remote road in Boise County Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM. Meridian Police say Robert Trotter’s car got stuck. The 77-year old was severely dehydrated from being outside for several days. He was life flighted to St. Luke’s...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Bloomberg: Kroger wants to merge with Albertsons

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Albertsons and Kroger are in talks to potentially merge, creating a supermarket powerhouse Bloomberg reports. Sources close to the deal that wish to remain anonymous say the talks are in the early stages, and no deal has been reached as of now. We will continue...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Tractor accident puts two in hospital

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday. According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho police looking for two suspects who reportedly tried to lure 9-year-old into car

On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car. The boy ran away from the vehicle and the vehicle followed him. The two men in the car were yelling at the boy to get into the car as he continued to run away. The boy ran to a neighbor’s house where he went inside with the neighbor.
CALDWELL, ID

