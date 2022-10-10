Read full article on original website
Post Register
Nampa church donates nearly 3,300 square feet of land to help housing need
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A local church in Nampa is donating land to help meet the need for affordable housing. Lakeview church of the Nazarene is donating almost 3,300 square feet of land at 6th Street North in Nampa. LEAP Housing, which is an Idaho-based non-profit, will develop, construct...
Post Register
West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Post Register
Free trees available for fall planting to Boise-area residents
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The cooler, fall weather makes the season ideal for tree planting. Freshpet and the Arbor Day Foundation are giving Boise-area residents the opportunity to order a free tree that will thrive in the area. The program is providing people with a free, one-gallon potted tree...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
Post Register
Interfaith Sanctuary passes design review committee unanimously
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Boise design review committee has approved Interfaith Sanctuary's design to renovate the old Goodwill building to open a homeless shelter on State street west of Veterans Memorial Pkwy. The committee approved the design unanimously. This design review comes after conditional approval was...
Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise
Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!. We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now...
Boise Dad is Homeless, Employed, and Struggling to Feed His Children
Stopped at a red light and headed south at the intersection of Milwaukee and Fairview, a Boise homeless man approached my car yesterday afternoon. Despite the leathery texture of his sun-worn face, he appeared to be in his mid-30s like me. Handsome and Homeless. As he drew closer, his steps...
kboi.com
Meridian man missing since Sunday found
The Meridian man missing since Sunday morning was found alive on a remote road in Boise County Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM. Meridian Police say Robert Trotter’s car got stuck. The 77-year old was severely dehydrated from being outside for several days. He was life flighted to St. Luke’s...
Idaho son accused of fatally stabbing Humane Society executive mom after she evicted him
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother several times not long after she evicted him from her home. Canyon County court records show Levi Davis was charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million. According to court documents...
Post Register
Major development proposed in SW Boise gets pushback from neighbors as wells dry up
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A major development is proposed for southwest Boise. It would include more than 3,500 housing units on 384 acres of what is now farmland. The proposal is getting pushback from neighbors. Their concern - some of the homeowners in the area have already had their...
Man Charged With Murder in 'Horrific' Killing of his Mother in Southern Idaho
A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
Post Register
Intuit expands Boise headquarters with new hybrid workspace for employees
Intuit has opened a new building on its existing site in Eagle. The new space is one of Intuit's first offices designed to reflect the company’s “workplace of the future” strategy. “We’re thrilled to officially open the doors of this dynamic hybrid space to serve our local...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Post Register
Bloomberg: Kroger wants to merge with Albertsons
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Albertsons and Kroger are in talks to potentially merge, creating a supermarket powerhouse Bloomberg reports. Sources close to the deal that wish to remain anonymous say the talks are in the early stages, and no deal has been reached as of now. We will continue...
Tractor accident puts two in hospital
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday. According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Post Register
Boise to test new technologies that could remove PFAS from wastewater before it's reused
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Boise will be testing new technologies for treating industrial wastewater, which could remove PFAS before it's reused. It's part of the city's proposed recycled water program. The city's conducting a pilot project in January. The water would get pulled from existing and...
Idaho police looking for two suspects who reportedly tried to lure 9-year-old into car
On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car. The boy ran away from the vehicle and the vehicle followed him. The two men in the car were yelling at the boy to get into the car as he continued to run away. The boy ran to a neighbor’s house where he went inside with the neighbor.
