Wyoming County Schools open Facilities Bond meetings to community members

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Board of Education has invited members of the community to attend upcoming meetings regarding the upcoming Facilities Bond election for Wyoming County Schools.

“The goal of the Facilities Bond is to provide substantial improvements to the school facilities in our county,” read a Monday statement from the Board of Education.

The Community Meeting will take place in two parts, with the first session scheduled to be held Monday, October 10th, at Wyoming East High School in New Richmond at 6:00pm.

The Facilities Bond, for which a vote will be held on the upcoming November 8th General Election ballot, stands to provide funds for various needs of schools throughout the Wyoming County area.

Westside High School, which will serve as the venue for the second session regarding the bond, stands to gain additions to their physical education department should the bond successfully pass in November.

“If the bond passes, Westside High School will receive a turf football field and auxiliary gym,” says Westside High School Principal Katie Endicott.

“We will answer questions and provide information on Tuesday.”

Those with questions may contact the Wyoming County Board of Education Office at (304) 732-6262 extension 1101.

“We encourage the public to attend one or both of the meetings,” says the Board of Education.