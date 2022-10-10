ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Authorities Investigate Fatal Solo Crash in Joshua Tree

(CNS) – An investigation was continuing Thursday into a fatal solo rollover crash in Joshua Tree that left a 44-year-old man dead and a female passenger with major injuries. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a man was driving northbound on Border Avenue by Sonora Road at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, according to Officer Michael Radford with the California Highway Patrol.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City woman missing since Oct. 3

The search continues for a Cathedral City woman who has been missing since Oct. 3. Sherrion Stephens, 64, was last seen on Oct. 2 following a welfare check to the Cathedral City Police Department, authorities told News Channel 3. Her son believes she went missing the next day. Stephens is 5 feet 11 inches tall, The post Cathedral City woman missing since Oct. 3 appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs.  Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
NBC San Diego

Passenger Killed When Sedan Slams Into Semi on I-15

A teenager from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for unknown reasons near Old Highway...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified

A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
TEMECULA, CA
HeySoCal

70-Year-Old man missing in Palm Desert

The California Highway Patrol Monday issued a Silver Alert to help locate a 70-year-old man who went missing in Palm Desert. Rudolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Palm Desert. The exact location was not available. He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds,...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
Times of San Diego

Bounty Hunter Charged in National City Case Arrested, Suspected in Another Assault

An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as the owner of a bounty-hunting company, Fugitive Warrants, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Tuesday, jail records show.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate dies at Riverside County Jail

A female inmate died today at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of "foul play."   Riverside County sheriff's Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell. Varisco-Flores said jail medical The post Inmate dies at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella middle school placed on brief lockdown after nearby car-to-car shooting

Reports of a shooting outside of a local middle school led to a short lockdown at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella. A teacher heard gunshots around the area and called 911, to Lissette Santiago, public information officer for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. The shooting was reported around the 85300 block of Cairo The post Coachella middle school placed on brief lockdown after nearby car-to-car shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County

A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Riverside Mobile Home, Crews Rescue Occupant

A fire in a Riverside mobile home park Thursday caused major damage to one of the units, from which the resident was rescued by firefighters. The blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pierce Street, just north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, in the Meadows Mobile Park, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Contain Attic Blaze in Indio

(CNS) – Firefighters contained an attic fire Wednesday at a residence near the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio. Fire crews responded to the 44600 block of South Heritage Palms Drive at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Fire Department told City News Service. The fire...
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police

(CNS) – A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

