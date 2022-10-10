Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
New skin cancer treatment technology introduced in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. In Aberdeen, treating that skin cancer could now be easier for patients. Aberdeen Dermatology Associates recently received South Dakota’s first installation of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy treatment,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Roncalli defeats Clark Willow Lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th-ranked Cavaliers of Aberdeen Roncalli hosted Clark-Willow lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium Thursday night in Aberdeen in HS Football. And the Cavs would finish up a perfect regular season with a 26-0 win over the Cyclones. Jackson Isakson ran for a score and threw for another as they built a 19-0 lead after 3 quarters. Roncalli takes an 8-0 record into the 11-B playoffs next Thursday.
dakotanewsnow.com
High-scoring Harrisburg girls soccer team plays for State “AA” title Saturday against Aberdeen
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a year for the Harrisburg girls soccer team. A near-perfect season has them in Saturday’s title game against the only team they lost to all season, the talented Golden Eagles of Aberdeen Central. Zach Borg has more on what’s made...
