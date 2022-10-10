ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

New skin cancer treatment technology introduced in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. In Aberdeen, treating that skin cancer could now be easier for patients. Aberdeen Dermatology Associates recently received South Dakota’s first installation of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy treatment,...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Roncalli defeats Clark Willow Lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th-ranked Cavaliers of Aberdeen Roncalli hosted Clark-Willow lake at Dacotah Bank Stadium Thursday night in Aberdeen in HS Football. And the Cavs would finish up a perfect regular season with a 26-0 win over the Cyclones. Jackson Isakson ran for a score and threw for another as they built a 19-0 lead after 3 quarters. Roncalli takes an 8-0 record into the 11-B playoffs next Thursday.
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy