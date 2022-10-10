ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Man arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of items

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Etowah County Sheriff’s have arrested a Gadsden man in relation to a burglary and theft of property around the beginning of the month.

Juvenile arrested, charged with manslaughter in Anniston

According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Jonathon Winfrey, 29, of Gadsden was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. The burglary allegedly occurred at a house on Burgess Road near Attalla, around the beginning of the month.

Several thousand dollars worth of items including a vehicle were taken from the residence. The property was recovered and returned to the owner.

Winfrey is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with bonds totaling $7,500.

IN THIS ARTICLE
