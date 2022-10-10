Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
WOWK
Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment...
Times Gazette
Homeless: A Night Out for shelter
The Highland County Homeless Shelter is hosting the A Night Out for the Shelter fundraiser at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Saturday, Oct. 15. “We are hosting our largest fundraiser yet, and your continued support is what enables us to be a part of this community,” said Amatha Farrens, a representative of the shelter. “We are here to serve the needs of those that have found themselves in the unfortunate situation of being homeless.”
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
Times Gazette
Adena adds five new providers
Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is welcoming:. Rebecca Ekstrand, DO, comes to the...
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
Fox 19
Warren County Career Center dismisses students early due to threat
WARREN COUNTY, Oh. (WXIX) - Students at Warren County Career Center were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made on the school’s main campus, a spokesperson said. WCCC officials immediately notified law enforcement after they learned of the threat and had all students shelter in place, spokesperson Melissa Boggs wrote in a statement.
wnewsj.com
Some ‘sticks’ mistakenly installed, then they’re not — city works with Rombach businesses, motorists
WILMINGTON — City officials say they are correcting mistakes made this week on the Rombach Avenue project. Mayor John Stanforth and Safety/Service Brian Shidaker told the News Journal on Wednesday afternoon that road delineators (traffic lane control sticks) that were being placed on Rombach Avenue by contractors will be removed.
WCPO
Hillsboro man pleads guilty to hate crime after planning mass shooting of 3,000 women at Ohio college campus
CINCINNATI — A Hillsboro man joined a misogynistic online hate group, acquired an AR-15-style rifle and conducted surveillance of an Ohio university campus. Then he Googled: “When does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”. The answer, which arrived in the form of Highland County sheriff’s deputies and...
Pike County murder trial: Search at Flying W Farm yielded little evidence
The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 entered its fifth week of testimony Tuesday.
Times Gazette
Prohibited from owning animals
A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted last week to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).
