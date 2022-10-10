ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WOWK

Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Homeless: A Night Out for shelter

The Highland County Homeless Shelter is hosting the A Night Out for the Shelter fundraiser at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Saturday, Oct. 15. “We are hosting our largest fundraiser yet, and your continued support is what enables us to be a part of this community,” said Amatha Farrens, a representative of the shelter. “We are here to serve the needs of those that have found themselves in the unfortunate situation of being homeless.”
HILLSBORO, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family

WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Adena adds five new providers

Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is welcoming:. Rebecca Ekstrand, DO, comes to the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Warren County Career Center dismisses students early due to threat

WARREN COUNTY, Oh. (WXIX) - Students at Warren County Career Center were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made on the school’s main campus, a spokesperson said. WCCC officials immediately notified law enforcement after they learned of the threat and had all students shelter in place, spokesperson Melissa Boggs wrote in a statement.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Midnight Maker

Shopping Near Hocking Hills, Ohio

Most people know Hocking Hills, Ohio for the beautiful trails and caves in the state park. There are a lot of options for outdoor hiking. However, there are still many things to do if you don’t want to spend your entire visit hiking in the woods. They have restaurants, shopping and other local attractions. Shopping at some of the unique local shops is one of my favorite things to do when we visit the area.
LOGAN, OH
Times Gazette

Prohibited from owning animals

A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted last week to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).
SABINA, OH

