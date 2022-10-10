ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
How Yankees' rainout could mean trouble

The Yankees went into the American League Division Series hoping that they would be able to ride their three best starters. That still might happen, but Mother Nature might have thrown them a curveball that could also affect their bullpen. Want to bet on MLB?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said...
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
Yankees' Aaron Boone reveals reason DJ LeMahieu put on ice

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu just didn’t look like himself. That was Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s conclusion after watching LeMahieu take live batting practice Monday before deciding to leave the three-time All-Star off the American League Division Series roster. “Gets two hits (Monday) in the live (batting...
