NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman spent part of his Tuesday in the backyard of his Davie, Fla., home with a buddy who used to be his catcher when they played together in Cuba. The friend put on the gear, squatted down and had his mitt pop and pop as Chapman whipped in fastballs.
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German’s locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that’s up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Game 1 against the Guardians is slated for 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Yankees went into the American League Division Series hoping that they would be able to ride their three best starters. That still might happen, but Mother Nature might have thrown them a curveball that could also affect their bullpen. Want to bet on MLB?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said...
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
It’s decision-making time for the Mets. New York’s offseason began Sunday following its 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field. That means manager Steve Cohen, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter need to...
Sweet Home Chicago could be calling for an ex-Yankee. On Wednesday, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada interviewed with the White Sox, who are looking for a new manager following Tony La Russa’s resignation amid health concerns. However the Chicago Sun-Times reports Espada might not be the right man...
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu just didn’t look like himself. That was Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s conclusion after watching LeMahieu take live batting practice Monday before deciding to leave the three-time All-Star off the American League Division Series roster. “Gets two hits (Monday) in the live (batting...
The Return of the Flyin' Hawaiian: Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park!
