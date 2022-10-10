ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge, VA

WSLS

Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
PEMBROKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
ROANOKE, VA
Blue Ridge, VA
Blue Ridge, VA
Society
WDBJ7.com

Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Insomnia Cookies to open soon in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is welcoming a new, late-night dessert shop for your sweet tooth cravings. On Wednesday, Insomnia Cookies announced their grand opening in Lynchburg, as well as more shop details. Insomnia Cookies is known for its warm cookies, ice cream, and even more sweets which they offer...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event. Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org. December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30...
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sunday morning service held at Railroad Festival

This past weekend, the town of Appomattox celebrated its 50th Anniversary Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival with plenty of activities and music for all residents, including a Sunday morning service new to this year’s program. New Beginnings Gospel Singers of Appomattox performed the service at Courtland Festival Park as a...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smokestack Theatre’s Ghosts and Gravestones already sold out

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smokestack Theatre in Danville has already sold out for its Halloween production. Ghosts and Gravestones is a historical tour that takes guests on a spooky walk throughout Danville October 20-22. Tickets sold out faster this year than previous years. The walk begins in the historic...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

First frost leaves local farmer with a shorter season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Irvington Spring Farm in Lynchburg is one of the most vibrant places around, but the chilly weather is posing a challenge. “We’ve been growing flowers here for 25 years. My folks started the business, and I’ve been managing the business for the past three years,” Manager Maggie Moomaw said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares

ROANOKE, Va. – Our very own Japhanie Gray and Brittany Wier got into the Halloween Spirt at Blue Ridge Nightmares. Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares. Blue Ridge Nightmares is a haunted attraction where you can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski’s new bike park is ready for use

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - No matter your age or skill level, the Town of Pulaski says its new bike park has something for everyone. “We have 35 wooden features in the park,” Pulaski’s Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Nathan Repass said. He says the park, at 1990 E. Main Street,...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

🍂 Show us your best fall foliage photos for a chance to see them on TV

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is officially here, bringing the cool breeze and beautiful colors in the trees. Whether you’re riding down the highway, taking a hike, or heading out to your local fall festival, you can probably catch a glimpse of the stunning reds, oranges, and greens covering the mountainsides in our region.
ROANOKE, VA

