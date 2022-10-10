Read full article on original website
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Robert Jeffrey Jr.'s fate hangs in the balanceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSLS
Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center
PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley animal shelters host adoption event for over 500 pets
ROANOKE, Va. – Five local shelters in the Roanoke Valley are teaming up this weekend to find forever homes for hundreds of animals. The shelters said they’ve seen an increase in pets being surrendered and a decrease in the number of adoptions. The shift in adoption rates has...
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
WSLS
Insomnia Cookies to open soon in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is welcoming a new, late-night dessert shop for your sweet tooth cravings. On Wednesday, Insomnia Cookies announced their grand opening in Lynchburg, as well as more shop details. Insomnia Cookies is known for its warm cookies, ice cream, and even more sweets which they offer...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
wfxrtv.com
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event. Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org. December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30...
WDBJ7.com
God’s Storehouse fills backpacks with food for elementary school students in need
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Storehouse began raising money for its Weekend Fill Up Campaign in August, with the money going goes to its Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program. The program provides backpacks filled with food for elementary school students in need every Friday. “We do have a good feeding...
timesvirginian.com
Sunday morning service held at Railroad Festival
This past weekend, the town of Appomattox celebrated its 50th Anniversary Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival with plenty of activities and music for all residents, including a Sunday morning service new to this year’s program. New Beginnings Gospel Singers of Appomattox performed the service at Courtland Festival Park as a...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
WDBJ7.com
Smokestack Theatre’s Ghosts and Gravestones already sold out
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smokestack Theatre in Danville has already sold out for its Halloween production. Ghosts and Gravestones is a historical tour that takes guests on a spooky walk throughout Danville October 20-22. Tickets sold out faster this year than previous years. The walk begins in the historic...
WSET
GALLERY: Nelson Co. students participate in 3rd annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County FFA's 3rd Annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Students and the community participated in the event on Monday, October 10, 2022.
WSLS
First frost leaves local farmer with a shorter season
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Irvington Spring Farm in Lynchburg is one of the most vibrant places around, but the chilly weather is posing a challenge. “We’ve been growing flowers here for 25 years. My folks started the business, and I’ve been managing the business for the past three years,” Manager Maggie Moomaw said.
WSLS
Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares
ROANOKE, Va. – Our very own Japhanie Gray and Brittany Wier got into the Halloween Spirt at Blue Ridge Nightmares. Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares. Blue Ridge Nightmares is a haunted attraction where you can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski’s new bike park is ready for use
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - No matter your age or skill level, the Town of Pulaski says its new bike park has something for everyone. “We have 35 wooden features in the park,” Pulaski’s Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Nathan Repass said. He says the park, at 1990 E. Main Street,...
WSLS
🍂 Show us your best fall foliage photos for a chance to see them on TV
ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is officially here, bringing the cool breeze and beautiful colors in the trees. Whether you’re riding down the highway, taking a hike, or heading out to your local fall festival, you can probably catch a glimpse of the stunning reds, oranges, and greens covering the mountainsides in our region.
Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Two New TRACK Trails in City of Roanoke Parks
For over a decade, the “Kids in Parks” program has connected kids and families to public lands nationwide through their principal initiative, TRACK Trails. Each TRACK Trail location is family-friendly and features a series of self-guided activities to turn visits into fun and exciting outdoor experiences. On Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 PM, Kids in […]
