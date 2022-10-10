Prince Harry shares adorable family update on video call to award winners

Prince Harry has shared a family update while speaking to the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards on a video call released on Monday.

The Prince of Sussex, 38, chatted to the winners, apologizing for not being able to attend the event for the charity following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince was a doting dad in the calls, gushing about his son Archie, 3, being “very busy” and daughter Lilibet, 1, “finding her voice.”

Harry — who has been a patron of the UK charity for seriously ill children and their families since 2007 — first spoke with 4-year-old Henry Waines and his parents, bonding with the tot over their shared first name.

“My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why,” Harry, whose full name is Henry Charles Albert David, told the boy.

His parents admitted the prince was the inspiration behind the moniker, with Harry replying, “Don’t tell me that!”

The award winners met on Zoom with the prince, who couldn't attend the ceremony in Manchester in September.

Harry also told his namesake what his kids were up to, saying: “Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

“You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it,” Harry told Henry, who won the Inspirational Child Award for ages 4 to 6.

When speaking to Isabelle Delaney, who won the award for Inspirational Young Person for ages 12 to 14, Harry spoke about his own pets, after Delaney’s labradoodle Hope — who is training to be the teenager’s assistance dog — joined her on-screen.

“I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm,” Harry said, in response to Delaney’s mom explaining she helps keep Delaney calm and happy.

The royal spoke about his family and their three pet dogs.

The Sussexes have three dogs — a black Labrador called Pula and two rescue beagles , Guy and Mia — with Harry joking it’s basically like having “five children.”

“Between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day,” he said. “But they are also emotional support dogs 100% — when they’re behaving.”

Harry spoke to not only the children that won awards, but also the professional winners, thanking them for their service.

The couple were meant to attend the event in person.

Saying the UK was going through “a lot,” he talked about his confidence in the general population and people’s willingness to help each other out.

“There are certain other fractions that make that tricky for people but the way that I’m constantly inspired every single day is by you guys,” he said.

He spoke to Evelyn Rodger, a Diana Children’s Nurse with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, whose role was funded by the memorial fund set up in honor of the late Princess of Wales, Harry’s mom.

“I think your mum would be very proud of what that money has achieved and I also think, as a mum, she’d be very proud of you Harry,” she told him, with Harry replying, “That’s very sweet.”

Both Harry and Meghan were set the attend the official awards ceremony on Sept. 8, but canceled after the queen died.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, grandmother of our Patron The Duke of Sussex. Our thoughts are with the whole of The Royal Family at this difficult time,” officials of the charity tweeted . “Our social media channels will be silent during this period of mourning.”