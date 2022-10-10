ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
FanSided

If Marvin Bagley III is out long, Pistons might have to go shopping

The Detroit Pistons are awaiting news about the injury to Marvin Bagley III after he left last night’s game against the Thunder with an apparent knee injury. Hopefully it is just a minor sprain and MBIII will be back in the rotation soon, but if he has to miss significant time, Detroit might have to make some changes to the roster. So far, it looks promising, as early indications are that the injuries is not serious:
FanSided

Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
FanSided

Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks

The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the Suns have not yet found an offer on the trade market to their liking with the 2022-23 NBA regular season beginning next week.
NBA Analysis Network

Suns’ Jae Crowder Wants Trade To Heat Or Hawks

With just about a week until the NBA regular season gets underway, the Phoenix Suns are still working hard on finding a new home for veteran forward Jae Crowder. Looking at a diminished role for the upcoming season, as the Suns are looking to expand the playing time of Cam Johnson, Crowder requested a trade.
Yardbarker

Former Lakers Player Calls out Suns on Twitter

There’s been a growing belief amongst NBA pundits that the Phoenix Suns may have missed their window to compete for a championship. Now, it appears a former Los Angeles Lakers player wanted to add his thoughts on the Suns and their contending aspirations. Nick Young hopped on Twitter to...
