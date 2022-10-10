Read full article on original website
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man found dead inside burning car ID’d; police say he was murdered
An Alabama man whose dead body was found inside a burning car on Sunday has been identified and authorities say he was murdered. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said the victim was Anthony Keith Hall Jr., 21, of Birmingham, Alabama. Firefighters and police were called to a car fire...
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
Body found inside burning vehicle at west Birmingham apartment complex after gunshots heard
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in west Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Avenue S in Ensley on a report of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot.
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
Deadly accident closes lanes on I-59 at I-20 junction in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire crews are on the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 59 northbound ramp onto Interstate 20 east Tuesday morning in Birmingham. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 were shut down around shortly after 11:30 a.m. The driver of a car died in...
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are currently conducting separate missing person investigations for two men who went missing from Birmingham. Birmingham Police say 42-year-old Frank Aguilar was last seen on October 11 from a boarding home, walking in an unknown direction. Aguilar was last seen wearing a beige long John shirt, blue jeans or gray sweatpants, and boots.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
74-year-old woman killed in crash on Birmingham interstate
A 74-year-old Birmingham woman was killed in a crash on I-59NB Tuesday morning. Sandra Preston Thomas was driving a car that hit the back of a tractor-trailer that had stopped in the emergency lane. The crash happened just before Noon at the I-59NB to I-20WB interchange. Thomas died at the...
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
21-year-old killed in early-morning shooting in east Birmingham
A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
Bicyclist killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified as 49-year-old man
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Taurus Lamond Hearns. He was 49 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street.
1 dead in collision between car and 18-wheeler on I-59 northbound in Birmingham
A collision between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham left one person dead. The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 near Dead Man’s Curve. It appears a vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
Who killed Cam Bozman? Mom pleads for answers 4 years after killing on I-65 in Homewood: ‘I won’t rest’
Four years ago this week, the unthinkable happened to Daun Bozman. Her son, 18-year-old son Cameron “Cam” Bozman, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 65 in Homewood. To make matters worse, no one has been arrested or charged in the death of the Pleasant Grove High School graduate.
Man struck and killed while walking on Blount County roadway
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A Boaz man was killed after a vehicle struck him on a Blount County roadway. The Alabama State Troopers reported Luis Hernandez, 44, was struck on Highway 75, about three miles north of Snead. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The state troopers said...
Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday
MIDFIELD, Ala. — A man who suffered gunshot wounds over the weekend in Midfield has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim as Glenn King, 34, of Fairfield. The JCCMEO said King was found in the 900 block of 5th Avenue just after 12...
Devastating house fire leaves Pelham family without a home
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One day at a time- that’s how a Pelham family is coping after a fire damaged much of their home over the weekend. Jeremy Smith, who lived at the home on Highview Cove says the loss is hard for him and his family, but he is grateful that they are all […]
Crash closes I-59NB near Roebuck Thursday morning
All lanes of I-59 Northbound were closed near Roebuck for a while Thursday morning because of a major crash. As of 7:05 A.M., the roadway was reopened.
