Birmingham, AL

Alabama Now

Man found dead inside burning car ID’d; police say he was murdered

An Alabama man whose dead body was found inside a burning car on Sunday has been identified and authorities say he was murdered. Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said the victim was Anthony Keith Hall Jr., 21, of Birmingham, Alabama. Firefighters and police were called to a car fire...
wbrc.com

Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
wvtm13.com

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police searching for two missing males

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are currently conducting separate missing person investigations for two men who went missing from Birmingham. Birmingham Police say 42-year-old Frank Aguilar was last seen on October 11 from a boarding home, walking in an unknown direction. Aguilar was last seen wearing a beige long John shirt, blue jeans or gray sweatpants, and boots.
wbrc.com

Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
ABC 33/40 News

74-year-old woman killed in crash on Birmingham interstate

A 74-year-old Birmingham woman was killed in a crash on I-59NB Tuesday morning. Sandra Preston Thomas was driving a car that hit the back of a tractor-trailer that had stopped in the emergency lane. The crash happened just before Noon at the I-59NB to I-20WB interchange. Thomas died at the...
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
wbrc.com

Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
AL.com

21-year-old killed in early-morning shooting in east Birmingham

A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
wvtm13.com

Man struck and killed while walking on Blount County roadway

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A Boaz man was killed after a vehicle struck him on a Blount County roadway. The Alabama State Troopers reported Luis Hernandez, 44, was struck on Highway 75, about three miles north of Snead. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The state troopers said...
wvtm13.com

Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday

MIDFIELD, Ala. — A man who suffered gunshot wounds over the weekend in Midfield has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim as Glenn King, 34, of Fairfield. The JCCMEO said King was found in the 900 block of 5th Avenue just after 12...
CBS 42

Devastating house fire leaves Pelham family without a home

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One day at a time- that’s how a Pelham family is coping after a fire damaged much of their home over the weekend. Jeremy Smith, who lived at the home on Highview Cove says the loss is hard for him and his family, but he is grateful that they are all […]
