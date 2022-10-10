ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Terminator’ star Edward Furlong spotted in NYC in rare sighting

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRuIe_0iTchG5T00

Former child star Edward Furlong was seen out and about in the Big Apple in a rare public sighting.

The 45-year-old was spotted in New York City sipping a coffee outdoors at Bar Primi on Sunday.

In exclusive photos obtained by The Post, Furlong looked somewhat disheveled in a black suit tie with a white dress shirt underneath.

His hair appeared to be either taken by the wind or uncombed as he clutched onto his cell phone.

“The Terminator” star appeared to be riding solo as he was photographed at an outdoor table alone.

The Post has contacted a rep for Furlong for more information on the sighting.

The “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” star has now been sober for four years after a yearslong addiction to heroin and meth that resulted in multiple run-ins with the law.

Furlong also said that he overdosed a “couple” of times.

Earlier this year, Furlong got new teeth to replace his natural ones that had decayed from the drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEiz4_0iTchG5T00
Edward Furlong looks disheveled during a rare outing in Manhattan’s East Village.
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StJR9_0iTchG5T00
Edward Furlong (as John Connor) chased by a T-1000 shapeshifting android (played by Robert Patrick) in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
CBS via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeqmB_0iTchG5T00
Edward Furlong looks disheveled during a rare outing in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood.
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeFWh_0iTchG5T00
The actor was solo during his sighting.
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCuoU_0iTchG5T00
The actor was seen wearing a black suit.
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdKx6_0iTchG5T00
Furlong revealed he got new teeth last year.
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

“It sounds weird for me to be talking about teeth because I don’t live and breathe the way I look but every time I looked in the mirror, it just bummed me out as a reminder of what I had done for all those years,” he told the Daily Mail in July.

He revealed that his early success led to money mismanagement and bad decisions, adding that he “didn’t have too many people looking out for me” and was “left to run wild” as a young actor.

Edward Furlong appeared in 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.”
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPg7E_0iTchG5T00
Furlong also starred in “American History X.”
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172LPK_0iTchG5T00
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgQwZ_0iTchG5T00
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbKY3_0iTchG5T00
Edward Furlong and Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” in 1991.
CBS via Getty Images

Furlong shares his 15-year-old son, Ethan, with his ex-wife Rachael Bella. The couple was married from 2006 to 2014.

Prior to the Daily Mail interview, he wrapped filming on a project called “Charlie’s Horse.” His last movie role was “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019 where his face was digitally inserted onto a stand-in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy