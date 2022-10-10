ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida K-9 captures alleged kidnapper hiding under pile of laundry, garbage

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHtJd_0iTchAn700

A Florida K-9 captured a man wanted for kidnapping out of Massachusetts after sniffing out the suspect from under a pile of clothes and garbage, authorities said.

K-9 Gator, with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, located David Hallaman, 31, hiding from deputies inside a laundry room, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday.

“This is Brevard County, and we don’t play,” Ivey said in a video posted to the agency’s social media. “We will send a dog in to take a bite out of crime.”

Ivey said that Cpl. Lance Behringer unleashed K-9 Gator into the room and showed Hallaman “what happens when you play hide and seek” with the sheriff’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybpM4_0iTchAn700
The K-9 made the suspect cry and he quickly gave up hiding.
Brevard County Sheriff's Office

“Gator don’t play that and decided that one of Hallaman’s triceps would probably taste a little bit like chicken,” Ivey said.

K-9 Gator bit Hallaman on the triceps part of an arm, causing the suspect to cry and quickly give up, according to the sheriff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEgzG_0iTchAn700
David Hallaman was hiding from deputies inside a laundry room.
Brevard County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37e5ny_0iTchAn700
K-9 Gator with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Shutterstock / VAKS-Stock Agency

Hallaman was treated at a hospital, where he received stitches for his injuries.

Hallaman faces charges of false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation.

He is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond as he awaits extradition.

Comments / 1

Related
wqcs.org

Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized

Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one

“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Massachusetts State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Laundry Room#Crime#Florida K 9#Cpl#Brevard County Sheriff#Office K 9 Gator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple

BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
WSBS

A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy