Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball

FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News

Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Judge is coming off...
When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?

When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback

Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Excuse News

It would be a little charitable to call some of the calls that have gone Tom Brady's way through the years "overly favorable." But there's one person who isn't going to taking the accusations against Brady lightly: Brady himself. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the extremely controversial...
Who Is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders Defender Goes Viral for Last Name

Who is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders CB goes viral for last name originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days, two wild gooses. During the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose went viral for his last name. Wildgoose's last name reminded fans of what occurred...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Extreme Praise Today

Before the New England Patriots face off against the Cleveland Browns this weekend, Bill Belichick had very high praise for tight end David Njoku. "After Ozzie, probably the best tight end the Browns have ever had," Belichick said, via Andrew Siciliano. Newsome racked up 662 passes for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career.
Revisiting Iconic Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of Week 6 Rematch

Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
Has an NFL Game Ever Ended in a 0-0 Tie?

Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.
Vince Wilfork names the key to a Patriots win over the Browns

The Detroit Lions had no answer for the New England Patriots defense in Week 5. They totaled only 330 yards of offense as they were shut out at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. While it was an encouraging performance from the Pats' D, they'll face a slightly tougher test this Sunday when they visit the Browns. That's because they'll have to go up against No. 24 in the Cleveland backfield.
Tom Brady has funny response to roughing the passer question

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benefitted from a horrendous roughing the passer call in their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. As you might expect, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is offering no apologies. Brady was asked during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast about...
NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover

NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys...
