The Detroit Lions had no answer for the New England Patriots defense in Week 5. They totaled only 330 yards of offense as they were shut out at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. While it was an encouraging performance from the Pats' D, they'll face a slightly tougher test this Sunday when they visit the Browns. That's because they'll have to go up against No. 24 in the Cleveland backfield.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO