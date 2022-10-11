Chowan Sheriff's Office investigating death of 2-year-old boy

EDENTON — The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old boy reported missing was found unresponsive outside a residence and later died at a local hospital.

According to a press release, Chowan sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to an address on Virginia Road after receiving a report of a missing male child.

Deputies found the child unresponsive outside a home at the address and immediately began providing medical assistance, the release states. Emergency medical services personnel also provided assistance to the child.

The toddler was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton where he was pronounced dead, the release states.

Chowan Chief Deputy John McArthur said Monday the child’s death is being investigated. He declined to release the child’s name, saying he was waiting for the child’s family to be notified. The child was in the care of guardians and under the supervision of a guardianship agency, he said.

McArthur said the boy was found in the mid-afternoon on Friday “near the house” where he had been reported missing by his guardians. McArthur declined to release the address on Virginia Road where the boy was found but said the child was found “a very short time” after law enforcement began their search.

Citing the investigation, he declined to say how long the toddler had been missing or how the child is believed to have gotten out of the house.

Asked if the child’s guardians had first searched for the child, McArthur said they had just started to search when they notified law enforcement the child was missing.

McArthur said no cause has been determined for the child’s death, noting that also is still under investigation.