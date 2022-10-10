Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Week

The Arizona Cardinals' hope of getting Antoine Wesley back on the field was short-lived.

The Arizona Cardinals have long been awaiting the return of receiver Antoine Wesley, who would provide not only more depth for a receiving corps that's already been tested in that aspect but also some solid height on the field as well.

“He’s been a solid contributor. Whatever we ask him to do he gets it done. When he has his chance to make plays, he’s made plays for us," said Kliff Kingsbury last week.

"We had been thin there at wide out, so the more help we can get to that position the better. Hopefully, (WR) A.J. (Green) will be ready to go as well, so we should have decent numbers going into the game.”

Wesley, well liked by teammates and coaches, began the season on injured reserve with a groin/hip injury. He was designated to return to practice last week but suffered what was reportedly a torn quadriceps injury.

On Monday, Kingsbury confirmed Wesley would be done for the season.

The Cardinals now move forward with the return of DeAndre Hopkins coming after next week. Here's the snap counts from Arizona's offense yesterday, which featured a total of five WR's who got playing time.

Wesley's injury is unfortunate in any aspect, but the Cardinals hope production from other guys will continue when Hopkins enters the picture once more.

