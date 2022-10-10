Columbus Crew fire coach Caleb Porter after missing playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Porter was fired as coach of the Columbus Crew on Monday, one day after the team failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1.

“We assessed the 2022 season as a whole and it’s clear that we fell short in our collective goals,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Namely, our goal is to consistently contend for championships. This starts with making the playoffs and then securing a home match as a top-four team in the conference.”

Assistant coaches Pablo Moreira, Tim Hanley, Eric Quill and Blair Gavin also won’t be back next year. Gavin’s departure was previously announced and Hanley’s contract has expired.

In addition to the 2020 league title, the Crew won the Campeones Cup in 2021 under Porter.

