Florence, AZ

Florence gets ready for Election Day

 3 days ago

On Nov. 8, Florence residents will be going to the polls to vote on a variety of state and federal races. Statewide races are for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Corporation Commission and Mine Inspector.

Early voting for the 2022 general election begins Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Residents also will be voting in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly and challenger Republican Blake Masters.

Locally, Nov. 8 will have much fewer active races, as many as the elections were settled in the August primary.

Nicole Buccellato, Jose “Mo” Maldonado and Florence Town Council Vice Mayor Michelle Cordes were elected to the three seats on the ballot in August. There was no need for a runoff election.

The new councilmembers will be sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5, which will also serve as a farewell to Councilmembers John Anderson and Judy Hughes.

Anderson did not run for reelection and Hughes lost her race.

Proposition 459, which called for a further increase to the town’s the permanent base adjustment first adopted in 2018, was overwhelmingly approved by Florence voters in August.

The proposition received 2,457 “yes” votes compared to 826 “no” votes.

There still is one competitve race that affects Florence.

Two, four-year seats on the Florence Unified School District’s Governing Board are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. Three candidates have filed to be on the ballot.

Incumbent Steve Johnson, current president of the board, is running for reelection. Newcomers Jeff Carr and Megan Weagant are making their first runs. Weagant and Johnson have formed a coalition in this race.

Meanwhile, the election for the J.O. Combs Unified School District has been canceled. The district serves residents who live in the Pinal County portion of San Tan Valley, as well as a small part of eastern Queen Creek located within Pinal County.

The candidates who were running for the J.O. Combs election now will be appointed by Pinal County Superintendent of Schools Jill Broussard to fill the two four-year terms.

Only two candidates met the July filing deadline for the two open J.O. Combs’ board seats. Incumbent Steven Ray was running for reelection as a write-in candidate. The second candidate was Jason Beach.

The Pinal County Board of Governors is working to make sure no snafus take place in the general election. In the runup to the August primary election, mail-in ballots were sent out that did not contain some municipal elections.

Then on the day of the primary election on Aug. 2, the county reported that it had underestimated how many ballots were needed and ended up having to print more.

The errors cost Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk his job. Recorder Virginia Ross resigned from her elected office and was appointed elections director effective immediately.

