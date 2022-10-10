ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders vs. Titans Recap: Is it time to panic?

By Andrew Oliveros
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders fell to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17, on Sunday. This marks the team’s fourth straight loss this season, as they sit at the bottom of the NFC East at 1-4.

Overall, the Commanders played a solid game on both sides of the field, but mistakes cost them the game. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, but then threw an interception on the two-yard line to lose the game. Washington’s defense sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times, but then let running back Derrick Henry run all over them for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns. It’s mistakes like these head coach Ron Rivera has been preaching to his players to clean up and they still haven’t made the adjustments.

A lot of fans have already given up on the season, but with the few left, many are in panic mode. For head coach Ron Rivera, not in the least.

“For you maybe [it’s time to panic], but not for me…There is plenty of football left. If you work and continue to work, eventually it’s going to change” Rivera said after the game Sunday.

Whether you’re in panic mode or not, the Commanders have a quick week ahead as they head to Chicago to take on the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

