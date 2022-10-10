SAN ANGELO, Texas — Carlos and Blanca De La Rosa have spent more than four decades together in marriage. Together, they've become leaders in the community. The love they share for one another is just one of the many things they have in common. Both Carlos and Blanca are former law enforcement officers. Blanca worked for the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Carlos worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Although they have retired from their professions, the service they do for the community is still present.

