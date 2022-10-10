Read full article on original website
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting Resigns
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department Monday afternoon announced that the police officer who was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart has resigned. SAPD Chief Frank Carter said he was going to fire the officer in a letter released Monday. "On Friday October 7, 2022, former Officer Jayson Zapata resigned from the San Angelo Police Department. The San Angelo Police Department is a Civil Service Department and has a set protocol for conducting internal investigations in accordance with State Civil Service Law. While the investigation into his conduct was ongoing, if Professional…
Evading Arrest in a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest & Weed Possession & Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Goodfellow AFB Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Marine
GOODFELLOW AFB – Goodfellow Air Force Base held a memorial service Friday for fallen United States Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell. As we reported last week, Rudisell died from wounds sustained in a fight in the parking lot of the Whiskey River Saloon in downtown San Angelo. According to Goodfellow, "The 17th Training Wing and San Angelo are deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. "Staff Sgt. Rudisell was an essential member of our 17th Training Wing and Joint Service family, he will be sincerely missed and his tragic death is being…
Hispanic leaders make a difference in the Concho Valley through acts of service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Carlos and Blanca De La Rosa have spent more than four decades together in marriage. Together, they've become leaders in the community. The love they share for one another is just one of the many things they have in common. Both Carlos and Blanca are former law enforcement officers. Blanca worked for the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Carlos worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Although they have retired from their professions, the service they do for the community is still present.
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash
EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night. But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83. As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.
Grand Jury Indictment Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person's actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Dana Timms was arrested for a…
BOOKING REPORT: Ladies Weekend in the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Crystal Flores was arrested for public…
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots
The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
City of San Angelo to host Halloween events
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is hosting events for Halloween. From a nighttime tour of Fort Concho to a Fright Fest at the Nature Center to trick-or-treating at San Angelo fire stations, there's something for everyone. Fort Concho After Dark. Fort Concho National Historic Landmark’s...
Two crashes happen at same time on Runnels County highway, one involving feral hog
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night. The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight. At the same time, another vehicle […]
Protesters gathered outside San Angelo church over ‘Sanctuary City’ proposition
Protesters and counterprotesters gathered outside Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo on Thursday to voice both support and opposition to Proposition A — a ballot proposition that could outlaw abortion within the city limits.
3 die in Runnels County crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Violent Mexican Gang Members & Deviant Convicts Arrested in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders and six gang members. On Oct. 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2012 of statutory rape in Mississippi. MCS agents also arrested a Mexican national in Mission, on Oct. 4. Record checks revealed he was previously convicted of annoy/molest children and convicted to 36 months of incarceration in California.
Children’s Advocacy Center to host Fall Festival
Multiple vendors including CASA, United Way Concho Valley, Angelo State University Cheer Team, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Enchanted Parties San Angelo and so many more will be in attendance at the fall festival.
What to do in San Angelo: Oct. 11 through Oct. 16
From the West Texas Tattoo Convention, Paintbrush Alley Market Days and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre performance, there is plenty of ways you can get in touch with your creative side in San Angelo this week.
Prescription Drug Take Back Event
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley is hosting. a Drug Take Back Event on October 29th. Drop off any unused or expired. prescription drugs or any over-the-counter medications for safe. disposal. It’s Saturday, October 29th, from 1o am till noon at 3553 West. Houston Harte...
Fatal Bar Fight Investigation Reveals Several Stabbing Victims & More Suspects Arrested
SAN ANGELO – More details are emerging from the investigation into a fatal stabbing at a downtown San Angelo bar over the weekend. According to new information released Wednesday afternoon, three additional suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the fight at Whiskey River Saloon where a U.S. Marine was stabbed and killed. According to court documents, Raymond Scott, Julian Suarez, and Anthony Giese have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with Suarez having an added assault with a deadly weapon charge. On October 2, 2022,…
Haunted History: Lone Wolf Bridge
The Lone Wolf bridge San Angelo knows today has been standing over the South Concho River for 100 years however the original structure was initially built in 1888 giving this bridge a long and some might say haunted, history.
