INDIANAPOLIS - Five years ago, Deon Jackson was a senior in his cap and gown at a high school graduation when Matt Ryan took the podium. Ryan was the league's reigning MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the city of Atlanta's most decorated athletes, but he was trying to rebound from his toughest defeat -- a 28-3 blown lead against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. ...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO