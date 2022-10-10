ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

Hawaii’s Heritage Festival happening this weekend

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttlOm_0iTcf9UZ00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s the last week of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and this weekend is the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Health Fair.

Organizers with the festival are excited to bring back this annual event after taking more than 2 years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

On Oct. 15 people on Oahu can head on over to the west side and participate in a free festival for the entire family to enjoy.

From 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. people can experience new rhythms, exotic food, cultural dances and more. Families, students, business owners and visitors are all encouraged to come.

The theme for the festival this year is called Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. The event will showcase live Latin entertainment, food trucks, pop-up booths, crafts cultural displays and art.

The event will take place at AMVETS West Oahu, American Veterans Center located at 5001 Iroquois Ave in Ewa Beach. For more information you are asked to call 808-265-0072 or click here.

There will also be a Classic and Vintage Car Show along with children’s activities and booths from different community health agencies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekhawaii.com

Aloha Shirt Festival – Fashion Week Hawaii

October 13-15, 2022 at Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa (Hawaii Island) This unique exhibit of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha Shirt, will take you through the history, artistry and production of our most beloved and treasured clothing item of Hawaii. Over sixty items are in this collection that includes sketches, swatches and advertisements help tell the story of how the “Aloha” shirt has come to make it’s mark in the fashion world!
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The 2022 Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is returning on October 14, 15 and 16 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Over 200 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages, and it is a great opportunity for you to start your Christmas shopping early. Darah Dung, Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair Representative, joined us with all of the details.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Ewa Beach, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
City
Ewa Beach, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Origins of the ʻUkulele are beyond Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?   Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi’s history if you did? Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those […]
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 13–19, 2022

After two years of no concerts and then performing only in small ensembles during the pandemic, the Royal Hawaiian Band is ready to relaunch full-scale live performances—and we’re excited! In celebration, the City and County of Honolulu is throwing a free concert at Hawai‘i Theatre. With the theme “E Kani Mau” or “To Resound Forever,” artists such as Amy Hānaiali‘i, Nathan Aweau, Keauhou and the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus will join the band onstage.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Art#Android#Latin#American Veterans Center
thisweekhawaii.com

Maui’s Steel Guitar Festival at The Shops of Wailea and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11am to 4pm nat The Shops of Wailea. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului from 11am to 4pm. Come sit back and relax while you enjoy the sweet and soothing Steel Guitar at the Hoolaulea Pageant Program featuringn the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Masters from Maui and Oahu. Featuring Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Joel Katz, Konapiliahi Lau, Greg Sardinha, Geri Valdriz, Joseph Zayac, along with the NextGen Steel Guitarists Tai Misailidis, Joey Misailidis and Malie Lyman! Free admission and Open to the public. https://www.mauisteelguitarfestival.com/
KAHULUI, HI
wanderingwheatleys.com

Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui

The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
TRAVEL
KHON2

Alaska Airlines Fly with Pride

Alaska Airlines is a visionary sponsor of Honolulu Pride. Kevin Larson joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about the Airlines involvement in Saturdays Pride Parade and how ‘Alaska Flys with Pride’. “We’re really looking forward to the parade this weekend, as well as the festival afterwards ; we...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
KHON2

Honolulu Pride Returns to In-Person Celebrations

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community. “We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies

Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first permanent director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii

Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is at the Blaisedell Center Exhibition Hall

The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is happening on October 14, 15 and 16 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Over 200 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages. This is a great opportunity for you to start your Christmas shopping early. Darah Dung who represents the Fair joined John Veneri in the Living808 Lounge to focus on some of the vendors you’ll find that weekend.
HAWAII STATE
thisweekhawaii.com

Dead End – The Aftermath

Oahu’s Haunted House Drive Through experience is presented by Habilitat at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium starting October 7, 2022 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday till Halloween. Featuring 6 terrifying interactive scenes with an outdoor drive thru horror event! Get your adrenalin going with killer clowns, zombies and monsters and deranged doctors hoping to help you lose your mind! They surround your car so you don’t have to worry about them taking off your limbs! Scares will be following CDC guidelines. Tickets are available online and charged per vehicle (max 8) Sorry no riders allowed in the back of trucks. Prices ranging from $65-75 with times very from 7 – 11pm. Event is about 20 minutes. For more information check out: https://oahuhauntedhouse.com/
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy