‘Supernatural’s’ Spinoff Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Offers Familiar Pleasures, but Struggles Building Its Own World: TV Review

Mipcom 2022 Buzz Titles: ‘Prince Andrew: Banished,’ ‘The Gymnasts’ and 13 More to Watch
Mipcom promises to be busier than ever with record levels of attendance as the world returns to 2019 levels of dealmaking following the pandemic. Variety’s top picks reflect global content in its myriad forms: From disgraced princes and gymnasts to religious leaders, dinosaurs and precocious children, these shows are a microcosm of the world in 2022, much like Mipcom itself. While the world lurches from crises to conflicts, there is a reassuring constant — the business of entertainment.
Entertainment One’s First Original Spanish-Language Series ‘Operación Marea Negra’ Sells Wide
Entertainment One (eOne) have sold their first Soanish language series “Operación Marea Negra” to over 60 territories including the U.S. and Mexico (Roku), Austarlia (SBS), Latin American (AMC Networks Intl), Canada (TELEUS) and Spain (Disney-owned FOX channel). The four-part series is based on the true story of...
‘Atlanta’ Writer Stephen Glover on Creating a Soulja Boy-Inspired Serial Killer to Honor the ‘Crank Dat’ Era
In 2006 and 2007, Atlanta was experiencing a renaissance. A renaissance of snap music, to be specific. The city was already producing hits like Dem Franchise Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” and D4L’s “Laffy Taffy.” Then, Soulja Boy released his debut single Crank That (Soulja Boy)” just as the concept of YouTube virality was coming into existence, prompting thousands of Atlantans to create their own versions — from “Crank Dat Yank” to “Crank Dat Roosevelt” to a “Super Mario” version — while the rest of the country watched.
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.”
Ralph Lauren draws A-list Hollywood crowd for sumptuous show
SAN MARINO, Calif. (AP) — Bronx-born Ralph Lauren, a quintessential New Yorker, had never staged a runway show on the West Coast before. So clearly, with his first show in sunny California, he was going to go big — or, well, stay home. Big he went, staging a sumptuous display of his well-honed ethos of casual luxury, with strong Western accents like cowboy hats and boots, against a setting sun at the grand Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, near Los Angeles. Rivaling his lavish 50th anniversary show in New York’s Central Park in 2018, Thursday’s extravaganza brought in a slew of movie stars — including newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — to watch more than 120 models strut the runway, including some adorable tots in Lauren’s childrenswear who had the fashionable crowd gasping with delight. “We’re in show business,” the 83-year-old designer said simply in a post-show interview, standing next to the endlessly long, candlelit tables where guests dined post-show on Polo Bar burgers, grilled branzino and other specialties from his restaurant in New York.
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over
Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
Rick Caruso’s Power Point for Hollywood: ‘The Future of L.A. Is Tied to the Future of the Entertainment Industry’
“I’m getting the job,” he says with a grin before sitting down to detail his vision for the future of the entertainment industry in Los Angeles in an interview with Variety‘s “Strictly Business.”. More from Variety. The real estate developer who is behind such retail destinations...
