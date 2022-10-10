Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Suspect attacks man with machete at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after attacking another man with a machete at a home on Nelson Street, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a home for reports of...
abcnews4.com
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
abcnews4.com
Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police searching for missing girls last seen in Wescott area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Department is attempting to track down a pair of missing juveniles. Samya Fladger and and Taniah Grant were last seen on Thursday in the Wescott area, according to NCPD. Police are unsure of their current directions of travel, but believe Grant may be trying to return to Richland County.
abcnews4.com
Deputies, K9s searching wooded area near town of Lodge for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a suspect following a car chase near the town of Lodge, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Deputies and K9s are searching a wooded area near McCune Branch Road for an approximately 40-year-old black...
abcnews4.com
Tenant sets fire to mobile home after owner threatens to evict him: CCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — An investigation into a mobile home fire in Ladson Thursday afternoon resulted in the charging of a man for intentionally setting the home ablaze, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Sweetgrass Estates, located at 9919 Highway 78, shortly after 4 p.m....
abcnews4.com
1 injured in stabbing at Ladson business during argument between relatives: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a stabbing Thursday afternoon on Sunbelt Drive following an argument about work, according to a spokesperson for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A pair of relatives were arguing when one pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other in the...
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston makes parking rules on upper King Street permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a successful pilot program lasting more than a year, the city of Charleston will soon make its weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. The weekend parking rules are part of CPD's larger King Street safety plan, including stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek Police Department holds retirement party for outgoing K9s
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of K9s with the Goose Creek Police Department were awarded with pupcakes and toys at their retirement parties as they say goodbye to the department they faithfully served for several years. K9 Dax served the people of Goose Creek since 2013, while...
abcnews4.com
Body of missing St. George woman, 25, found in pond, coroner says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has confirmed that missing woman Octavia Wolfe, 25, was found dead in a pond in Reevesville on Wednesday. The St. George woman was found in the area of Cockadoo Farm Road, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the...
abcnews4.com
Victim's family asks public to help find person responsible for fatal motorcycle crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a person who they say fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Summerville on Monday night. The rider of the motorcycle was identified by family and friends as Christopher O'Malley. He died at the hospital on Tuesday morning.
abcnews4.com
Missing elderly man from Beaufort County found dead after nearly week-long search
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that the search for Joe Nathan Glover has concluded after they found a dead body in Dale Wednesday night. According to officials, BCSO's Aviation Support Unit discovered a dead person in the marsh off of Lightsey Road in...
abcnews4.com
2nd suspect arrested in Manning Highway shooting that left 1 dead, several injured: WCSO
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in September that left several people injured and one person dead in Williamsburg County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday. Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, of Manning, surrendered himself to authorities on Wednesday on...
abcnews4.com
Search underway for suspect after series of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office is seeking help to find a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Andrews area. Deputies also say that the suspect is involved with the theft of the Infinity in the photo. Anyone with information about this...
abcnews4.com
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
abcnews4.com
Victim in Highway 78 crash identified: Dorchester County coroner
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Dorchester County coroner has named Louis Lee Prescott, 69, of Cross, South Carolina, as the victim killed in the crash on Highway 78. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating. UPDATE (4:40pm): Highway 78 is now open. ____________________________________. ORIGINAL...
abcnews4.com
Sticky Fingers returning to the Lowcountry with new North Charleston restaurant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sticky Fingers hopes to be reopen and serving its hickory-smoked meats to customers again by the end of the year!. The BBQ chain is building out a new restaurant at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320, in North Charleston. COO Karen Williams said the new...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal identified the driver killed in a crash on Johns Island on Sunday as 43-year-old Ernesto Gonzales Centeno, 43, of Mexico. Centeno died after the Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving left the right side of the roadway on...
abcnews4.com
Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
