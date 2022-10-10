ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Suspect attacks man with machete at North Charleston home: Report

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after attacking another man with a machete at a home on Nelson Street, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a home for reports of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston police searching for missing girls last seen in Wescott area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Department is attempting to track down a pair of missing juveniles. Samya Fladger and and Taniah Grant were last seen on Thursday in the Wescott area, according to NCPD. Police are unsure of their current directions of travel, but believe Grant may be trying to return to Richland County.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputies, K9s searching wooded area near town of Lodge for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a suspect following a car chase near the town of Lodge, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Deputies and K9s are searching a wooded area near McCune Branch Road for an approximately 40-year-old black...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Tenant sets fire to mobile home after owner threatens to evict him: CCSO

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — An investigation into a mobile home fire in Ladson Thursday afternoon resulted in the charging of a man for intentionally setting the home ablaze, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Sweetgrass Estates, located at 9919 Highway 78, shortly after 4 p.m....
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Charleston makes parking rules on upper King Street permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a successful pilot program lasting more than a year, the city of Charleston will soon make its weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. The weekend parking rules are part of CPD's larger King Street safety plan, including stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Body of missing St. George woman, 25, found in pond, coroner says

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has confirmed that missing woman Octavia Wolfe, 25, was found dead in a pond in Reevesville on Wednesday. The St. George woman was found in the area of Cockadoo Farm Road, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the...
REEVESVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver fatally hits pedestrian on Ashley Phosphate Road, SCHP says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 11th. The Dorchester County Coroner has confirmed the pedestrian was Daniel Paul Hanf, 39, of North Charleston. SCHP said the incident occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim in Highway 78 crash identified: Dorchester County coroner

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Dorchester County coroner has named Louis Lee Prescott, 69, of Cross, South Carolina, as the victim killed in the crash on Highway 78. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating. UPDATE (4:40pm): Highway 78 is now open. ____________________________________. ORIGINAL...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
CHARLESTON, SC

