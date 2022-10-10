ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Horse Wanders Into An Illinois Bar, Not A Joke It Really Happened

An escaped horse that was lost ends up in a bar in Illinois. If I had to pick my favorite kind of bar in Illinois, I would definitely say a neighborhood small-town bar. Those are always amazing. Great food. Affordable prices. Fun people watching. Plus, you're never quite sure what will happen. You could easily witness some crazy antics.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

IWU volleyball hosts blood drive honoring teammate

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A collegiate women’s volleyball team hosted a blood drive Thursday afternoon in Bloomington. Illinois Wesleyan Titans women’s volleyball hosted a blood drive in partnership with Impact Life at the Hansen Student Center. It was planned by their teammate, Taylor Babec. Babec survived childhood...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
East Peoria, IL
State
Illinois State
East Peoria, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Society
East Peoria, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Health
Central Illinois Proud

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season. Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks &...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Celebrate World Lemur Day with the Peoria Zoo

World Lemur day is Friday, October 28th this year. The Peoria Zoo is celebrating the day with self-guided activities and crafts on Saturday, October 29th. No registration is required. Just come on down and enjoy yourself. Don’t forget that Howl-Zoo-Ween is this weekend, October 14th and 15th from 5:30 PM...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Central Illinois#Chicago Suburbs#Senior Health#Jdrf
Central Illinois Proud

Middle Ages Harvest Fest | Peoria German-American Central Society

The Peoria German-American Central Society welcomes all witches, warlocks, and pirates for their celebration. This weekend is the Middle Ages Harvest Fest. It will take place on Saturday, October 15th from noon to 7:00 PM at Hickory Grove Park. Check out the interview to hear more about what fun you...
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Job and Resource Fair returns to help unemployed locals

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s ninth annual Job and Resource Fair returned to the Riverplex Center Thursday afternoon to provide options for those looking for employment. Businesses like OSF Healthcare, CEFCU, and Evonik were among the 25 employers with tables set up to give out information. The fair...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Central Illinois Proud

Antler alert: Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more hunters hit the woods, more deer are running into Stateline roads. That means with the start of the 2022 Illinois bowhunting season, deer-versus-car collisions are starting to see an uptick. Tina Johnson, owner of Alpine Body Shop in Rockford, said she’s already seen...
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU hosts annual homecoming blood drive

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s homecoming week for students, faculty and alumni of Illinois State University. In addition to Saturday’s parade and homecoming football game, ISU is hosting other events throughout the week to celebrate. Tuesday, ISU hosted its annual Redbirds Care Blood Drive in partnership with...
NORMAL, IL
townandtourist.com

10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Illinois (Fun For All Ages!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Illinois is an excellent state for residents and tourists alike, with tons of state parks, museums, the first McDonald’s, and the world’s largest bottle of ketchup. Even better, it’s made for family fun, and you can find epic indoor water parks throughout the state, just ready and waiting for you to have a splash!
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy