Horse Wanders Into An Illinois Bar, Not A Joke It Really Happened
An escaped horse that was lost ends up in a bar in Illinois. If I had to pick my favorite kind of bar in Illinois, I would definitely say a neighborhood small-town bar. Those are always amazing. Great food. Affordable prices. Fun people watching. Plus, you're never quite sure what will happen. You could easily witness some crazy antics.
Central Illinois Proud
IWU volleyball hosts blood drive honoring teammate
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A collegiate women’s volleyball team hosted a blood drive Thursday afternoon in Bloomington. Illinois Wesleyan Titans women’s volleyball hosted a blood drive in partnership with Impact Life at the Hansen Student Center. It was planned by their teammate, Taylor Babec. Babec survived childhood...
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season. Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks &...
Central Illinois Proud
Celebrate World Lemur Day with the Peoria Zoo
World Lemur day is Friday, October 28th this year. The Peoria Zoo is celebrating the day with self-guided activities and crafts on Saturday, October 29th. No registration is required. Just come on down and enjoy yourself. Don’t forget that Howl-Zoo-Ween is this weekend, October 14th and 15th from 5:30 PM...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
Middle Ages Harvest Fest | Peoria German-American Central Society
The Peoria German-American Central Society welcomes all witches, warlocks, and pirates for their celebration. This weekend is the Middle Ages Harvest Fest. It will take place on Saturday, October 15th from noon to 7:00 PM at Hickory Grove Park. Check out the interview to hear more about what fun you...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Central Illinois Proud
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs.
Central Illinois Proud
Job and Resource Fair returns to help unemployed locals
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s ninth annual Job and Resource Fair returned to the Riverplex Center Thursday afternoon to provide options for those looking for employment. Businesses like OSF Healthcare, CEFCU, and Evonik were among the 25 employers with tables set up to give out information. The fair...
Another Loss for Illinois as a Major Company will Move 500 jobs
Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, and more have all left Illinois since the start of 2022, and now another major American brand is moving 500 jobs out of the Land of Lincoln to their headquarters a couple of states south. Tyson Foods will be moving 500 corporate jobs out of the state...
Central Illinois Proud
Antler alert: Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more hunters hit the woods, more deer are running into Stateline roads. That means with the start of the 2022 Illinois bowhunting season, deer-versus-car collisions are starting to see an uptick. Tina Johnson, owner of Alpine Body Shop in Rockford, said she’s already seen...
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU hosts annual homecoming blood drive
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s homecoming week for students, faculty and alumni of Illinois State University. In addition to Saturday’s parade and homecoming football game, ISU is hosting other events throughout the week to celebrate. Tuesday, ISU hosted its annual Redbirds Care Blood Drive in partnership with...
townandtourist.com
10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Illinois (Fun For All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Illinois is an excellent state for residents and tourists alike, with tons of state parks, museums, the first McDonald’s, and the world’s largest bottle of ketchup. Even better, it’s made for family fun, and you can find epic indoor water parks throughout the state, just ready and waiting for you to have a splash!
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
