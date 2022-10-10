Read full article on original website
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup
The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris Improving Enough to Play?
FOXBORO — While the New England Patriots once again had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster for practice on Thursday, a notable member of their linebackers corps joined 11 other Pats as ‘limited’ participants. With Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns fast approaching, each player’s status for...
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Former Tar Heels Square Off on Thursday Night Football
When the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, former North Carolina football standouts will be present on both sidelines. As week six kicks off in the Windy City, both coaches and players alike will represent the country's oldest public institution. For the Commanders, former walk-on Cole Holcomb...
Cowboys at Eagles: Trash Talk from DeMarcus Lawrence to Jalen Hurts - ‘’Not Worried; He Struggles’
FRISCO - Jalen Hurts has made believers out of the critics. "Has he played us?'' said Lawrence, a vocal leader of the Dallas Cowboys defense. "All right. All you need to write is (that) he hasn't played the Cowboys yet. So we don't know how good he is." Hurts' Philadelphia...
Carson Wentz Struggles but Washington Stuffs Bears for Commanders Win
FRISCO - Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 12 WASHINGTON WINS UGLY The Washington Commanders, despite Carson Wentz's struggles (12/22, 99 yards), used goal-line stands to steal 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field.
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
‘He’s West Virginia Geno’: Reunited With Seahawks, Bruce Irvin Wowed By Geno Smith’s Resurgence
RENTON, Wash. - Before he joined the Seahawks as a surprise first-round pick in 2012, Bruce Irvin put himself on the map as a premier pass rushing threat at West Virginia, helping the program post 19 combined victories during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Earning All-Big East honors, Irvin racked...
Barry Promises More Aggressive Approach in Secondary
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry brought something back from London that didn’t require a trip through Customs. A change in defensive tactics. Barry’s talented defense had been exposed as a passive, underperforming unit during a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants...
Good News, Bad News: The Alvin Kamara Conundrum
It’s been a couple weeks since a Good News, Bad News report came out but the segment is back as we get ready for the start of Week 6 of the NFL season. You know the drill: We’re examining the positives to glean from some key fantasy contributors’ recent performances while also acknowledging the underlying threats that exist. Let’s dive right in:
CFP Mock 12-Team Bracket: Hope Not Lost For Teams Like Texas, FSU
Halfway through the college football season, we bring you bad news: If your team has lost two or more games, it has likely been eliminated from the four-team College Football Playoff. In some cases, if your team has lost one game, it is also a longshot to advance to the postseason.
