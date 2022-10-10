ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Marlborough (MA) to Replace Fire Truck

During the October 3 meeting, the Marlborough City Council voted to buy a new tower truck for the Marlborough Fire Department, CommunityAdvocate.com reported. The city would use a stabilization account as the source for $168,979 for a new Pierce Enforcer 100-foot aerial platform tower truck for the fire department, the report said.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic

WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Emergency Fund#Trust Fund
MassLive.com

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene MBTA safety hearing in Boston

Since a report in August claimed the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority prioritized large projects over daily operations, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene a hearing looking into the agency’s alleged safety and management failures. The report was released by the Federal Transit Administration, issuing four directives for the MBTA to...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
MassLive.com

Plantation St. name won’t change any time soon, thanks to Worcester City Council vote

Plantation Street in Worcester will be keeping its name for the time being. Worcester City Councilors voted to file a request to change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Terrace and Plantation Parkway in a 6 to 4 vote. Councilors Sarai Rivera, Etel Haxhiaj, Thu Nguyen and Khrystian King voted against the measure, while Councilor Sean Rose was absent from Wednesday night’s council meeting.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
SHIRLEY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Housing Authority to launch free meal delivery service for residents

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new program to deliver free meals to its residents. The goal of the 'Food Matters' delivery service is to reduce food insecurity among WHA residents. They'll deliver 12 shelf stable meals per month to more than 100 residents. The meals will be culturally diverse and can be heated and eaten as needed.
WORCESTER, MA
The Landmark

Holden voters have work to do Oct. 17

HOLDEN — Recreation upgrades and road improvements are a major part of the work voters have to undertake at the Oct. 17 special town meeting. While they will not have to get the shovels out, they will have to decide if the town should proceed with work on the Dawson area facilities on Salisbury Street and Industrial Drive, including the addition of playing fields. The work also requires a debt exclusion to fund the project, which will be before voters at the general election in November.
HOLDEN, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy