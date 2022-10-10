Read full article on original website
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Marlborough (MA) to Replace Fire Truck
During the October 3 meeting, the Marlborough City Council voted to buy a new tower truck for the Marlborough Fire Department, CommunityAdvocate.com reported. The city would use a stabilization account as the source for $168,979 for a new Pierce Enforcer 100-foot aerial platform tower truck for the fire department, the report said.
Family Health Center of Worcester employees are resigning following furloughs, layoffs
While Family Health Center CEO and President CEO Louis Brady said the Worcester-based health center is not in danger of closing, staff painted a stark picture of the reality they are facing on a daily basis. “You know our morale, it’s super low,” Taisha Delgado, a team lead nurse for...
Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic
WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
The Rev. Fr. Andrew Bushell spent CARES Act funds on expensive wine, $40,000 watch, officials say
Officials believe an Orthodox Christian monk who claimed to have “taken a vow of poverty” and owned a brewery in Massachusetts used millions of dollars in CARES Act funds on expensive wine, a $40,000 watch, handbags and more, according to court documents. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey...
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Mayor Wu indicates she may veto the City Council’s proposed pay raises for city leaders
Wu said the council's vision for a pay bump is simply "too high." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu indicated Tuesday she may send back a proposal from the City Council to bump pay for some of the city’s top elected officials by about 20 percent after councilors unanimously supported the raise last week.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene MBTA safety hearing in Boston
Since a report in August claimed the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority prioritized large projects over daily operations, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene a hearing looking into the agency’s alleged safety and management failures. The report was released by the Federal Transit Administration, issuing four directives for the MBTA to...
Chicopee hit with new $65.2 million federal mandate to improve sewage treatment: $4.5 million grant awarded to fund 1st phase
CHICOPEE – The city’s sewer department has been hit with another gigantic bill from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this time calling it to pay $65.2 million to reduce the amount of nitrogen it is dumping into the Connecticut River in its treated wastewater. The project to upgrade...
Worcester DA honors first responders for saving man trapped under Jeep for over 24 hours
As nearly 50 first responders participated in a day-long search for a missing Hopedale man in July, Milford Firefighter/EMT Christ Alt said it seemed like the chance of stumbling upon something was slim to none. “As more and more people got there, and everything got more organized, it just came...
Plantation St. name won’t change any time soon, thanks to Worcester City Council vote
Plantation Street in Worcester will be keeping its name for the time being. Worcester City Councilors voted to file a request to change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Terrace and Plantation Parkway in a 6 to 4 vote. Councilors Sarai Rivera, Etel Haxhiaj, Thu Nguyen and Khrystian King voted against the measure, while Councilor Sean Rose was absent from Wednesday night’s council meeting.
ANOTHER Major Bust In Western Massachusetts–Over 27,000 Bags Of Drugs Seized
What the HELL is going on in Western Massachusetts lately? Obviously, I realize that drugs are a problem all over the globe, but it just seems like there have been A LOT of drug busts recently in our end of the Bay State. Yesterday, we reported on the Holyoke bust...
Passage of short-term rental bylaw recommended to Southwick Planning Board
SOUTHWICK — The Planning Board’s Short Term Rental Subcommittee voted 7-1 Tuesday evening to recommend a draft bylaw that would permit and regulate Airbnb-style rentals in Southwick. The subcommittee had worked for months to develop the bylaw, which can now be considered in a public hearing by the...
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
Wild Flour Kolaches in Sturbridge closes down, citing economic reasons
Wild Flour Kolaches, a bakery shop in Sturbridge, will shut down toward the month’s end. In a Facebook post, the business says its last day of operation will be on October 23. The restaurant cites the current “economic situation” that has made the success of their shop a “near impossibility.”
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Housing Authority to launch free meal delivery service for residents
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new program to deliver free meals to its residents. The goal of the 'Food Matters' delivery service is to reduce food insecurity among WHA residents. They'll deliver 12 shelf stable meals per month to more than 100 residents. The meals will be culturally diverse and can be heated and eaten as needed.
The Landmark
Holden voters have work to do Oct. 17
HOLDEN — Recreation upgrades and road improvements are a major part of the work voters have to undertake at the Oct. 17 special town meeting. While they will not have to get the shovels out, they will have to decide if the town should proceed with work on the Dawson area facilities on Salisbury Street and Industrial Drive, including the addition of playing fields. The work also requires a debt exclusion to fund the project, which will be before voters at the general election in November.
