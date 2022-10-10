Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Woman And A Man She Calls To Pick Up Her Dog
A Bryan woman arrested on a burglary charge asks Bryan police if she can call someone to pick up her dog. The man who comes to get the dog is arrested on multiple charges. 41 year old Nacole Buendel is accused of taking metal and wire from a construction site.
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
kwhi.com
PORTER MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Porter man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:05, Officer Eric Crosby observed a vehicle traveling westbound near the 300 block of Highway 290 East with defective equipment. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, identified as Ruben Delgadillo, 53 of Porter, was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While Intoxicated out of Chambers County. Delgadillo was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
navasotanews.com
Former Bedias man in jail after attempting to choke girlfriend and chipping one of her teeth
A former Beidas man is in jail on a felony assault charge after shoving his girlfriend around their home, and trapping her inside. Brazos County deputies responded to the home on Burt Road last Friday afternoon for the disturbance. The woman went to a relatives next door, who owned the property, and they told 40 year old Vernon Walter Heath III, formerly of Bedias, he was no longer welcome at the home.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT ENDS IN ARREST
Tuesday night just after 10:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to pull a Jeep over on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell. The driver accelerated and fled. A pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended just south of Jefferson Chemical and FM 3083 (Four Corners). The driver left the roadway and went behind the guardrail before striking a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch causing the Jeep to hang over it. The driver fled into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 was put on the ground and tracked the male through extremely thick brush and over several barbed wire fences. He was unable to track further when they approached a 6-foot fence with barbed wire over the top. A perimeter was set up using Precinct 4 units, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Conroe Police, and DPS. DPS air support was called and within minutes DPS was overhead searching. As the search was winding down and the helicopter was about to pull off the DPS observer spotted a heat image lying on the ground off Rocky Road near Jefferson Chemical. Deputies were directed to the location where they found Logan Kent Box, 27 (10/11/95), of Porter. Box who was in his stocking feet had been scratched up badly while in the woods. He was also wanted on an open warrant in Montgomery County for a DWI. In addition, Box, a felon had possession of a pistol which deputies recovered. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. In addition, Box was intoxicated and admitted he had been celebrating his birthday all day by drinking Whisky. Box has been handled many times in Montgomery County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and DWI. In 2017 he was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for deadly conduct. This was after he shot another male on May 20, 2017. He was originally charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the charge was reduced to deadly conduct a Third-degree felony. His warrant for DWI stemmed from a September 5, 2020 DWI. He was sentenced to 3-days in jail but failed to pay his fine. Thus in January of this year, the warrant was issued. The Jeep he was driving was owned by his mother. Jason, with Jason Adamicks Wrecker, had to use caution recovering the Jeep. With the angle it was on and wedged on the concrete he was cautious not to let it roll over.
fox44news.com
Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Waller man who rammed his truck into FBI signage entrance pleads guilty
HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old Waller County man has admitted to willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States by ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance of the FBI, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. On May 11, Jesus Jaimes Merlan approached the Houston...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST FOUR FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Three Brenham traffic stops over the weekend led to the arrest of four people for marijuana possession. Just after midnight Saturday, Brenham Police Officer Crystal Bucker stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for defective equipment. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana was found in the center console between the driver and passenger, as well as paraphernalia found in a bag belonging to the driver. 18-year-old Kevon Dewayne Provo of Rosenberg was arrested for Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 18-year-old Ayomide Joseph Oladeinde of Richmond was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday morning on criminal mischief and intoxication charges. Brenham Police Officer Connor Caskey responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of FM 389 for a reported burglary in progress. Officer Caskey made contact with 19-year-old Cesar Romero, who police say was intoxicated in public.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Goes To Jail For The 30th Time In A Case That Brought Out The Entire College Station Police Department Night Shift
A College Station man goes to jail for the 30th time in 18 years on multiple charges. The arrest follows the entire College Station police department night shift responding to a report of gunfire and a six year old locking herself in a bathroom. 35 year old Alejandro Arriola was...
conroetoday.com
Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests A Man On Family Violence Assault Charges That Took Place Along Highway 6
A College Station man is in jail on charges of assaulting his girlfriend and her nearly two year old son two weeks ago. The arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office states this happened along Highway 6 near Santa’s Wonderland the morning of September 30. The victims...
KTRE
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING
330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
