Navasota, TX

kwhi.com

HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

PORTER MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Porter man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:05, Officer Eric Crosby observed a vehicle traveling westbound near the 300 block of Highway 290 East with defective equipment. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, identified as Ruben Delgadillo, 53 of Porter, was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While Intoxicated out of Chambers County. Delgadillo was transported to the Washington County Jail.
PORTER, TX
kwhi.com

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
BURTON, TX
navasotanews.com

Former Bedias man in jail after attempting to choke girlfriend and chipping one of her teeth

A former Beidas man is in jail on a felony assault charge after shoving his girlfriend around their home, and trapping her inside. Brazos County deputies responded to the home on Burt Road last Friday afternoon for the disturbance. The woman went to a relatives next door, who owned the property, and they told 40 year old Vernon Walter Heath III, formerly of Bedias, he was no longer welcome at the home.
BEDIAS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN HUNT ENDS IN ARREST

Tuesday night just after 10:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to pull a Jeep over on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell. The driver accelerated and fled. A pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended just south of Jefferson Chemical and FM 3083 (Four Corners). The driver left the roadway and went behind the guardrail before striking a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch causing the Jeep to hang over it. The driver fled into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 was put on the ground and tracked the male through extremely thick brush and over several barbed wire fences. He was unable to track further when they approached a 6-foot fence with barbed wire over the top. A perimeter was set up using Precinct 4 units, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Conroe Police, and DPS. DPS air support was called and within minutes DPS was overhead searching. As the search was winding down and the helicopter was about to pull off the DPS observer spotted a heat image lying on the ground off Rocky Road near Jefferson Chemical. Deputies were directed to the location where they found Logan Kent Box, 27 (10/11/95), of Porter. Box who was in his stocking feet had been scratched up badly while in the woods. He was also wanted on an open warrant in Montgomery County for a DWI. In addition, Box, a felon had possession of a pistol which deputies recovered. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. In addition, Box was intoxicated and admitted he had been celebrating his birthday all day by drinking Whisky. Box has been handled many times in Montgomery County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and DWI. In 2017 he was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for deadly conduct. This was after he shot another male on May 20, 2017. He was originally charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the charge was reduced to deadly conduct a Third-degree felony. His warrant for DWI stemmed from a September 5, 2020 DWI. He was sentenced to 3-days in jail but failed to pay his fine. Thus in January of this year, the warrant was issued. The Jeep he was driving was owned by his mother. Jason, with Jason Adamicks Wrecker, had to use caution recovering the Jeep. With the angle it was on and wedged on the concrete he was cautious not to let it roll over.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests

Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
BRYAN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Waller man who rammed his truck into FBI signage entrance pleads guilty

HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old Waller County man has admitted to willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States by ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance of the FBI, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. On May 11, Jesus Jaimes Merlan approached the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE ARREST FOUR FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Three Brenham traffic stops over the weekend led to the arrest of four people for marijuana possession. Just after midnight Saturday, Brenham Police Officer Crystal Bucker stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for defective equipment. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana was found in the center console between the driver and passenger, as well as paraphernalia found in a bag belonging to the driver. 18-year-old Kevon Dewayne Provo of Rosenberg was arrested for Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 18-year-old Ayomide Joseph Oladeinde of Richmond was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday morning on criminal mischief and intoxication charges. Brenham Police Officer Connor Caskey responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of FM 389 for a reported burglary in progress. Officer Caskey made contact with 19-year-old Cesar Romero, who police say was intoxicated in public.
BRENHAM, TX
conroetoday.com

Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
SPRING, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILLIS, TX
People

A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested

Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING

330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
WILLIS, TX

