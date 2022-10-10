Tuesday night just after 10:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to pull a Jeep over on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell. The driver accelerated and fled. A pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended just south of Jefferson Chemical and FM 3083 (Four Corners). The driver left the roadway and went behind the guardrail before striking a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch causing the Jeep to hang over it. The driver fled into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 was put on the ground and tracked the male through extremely thick brush and over several barbed wire fences. He was unable to track further when they approached a 6-foot fence with barbed wire over the top. A perimeter was set up using Precinct 4 units, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Conroe Police, and DPS. DPS air support was called and within minutes DPS was overhead searching. As the search was winding down and the helicopter was about to pull off the DPS observer spotted a heat image lying on the ground off Rocky Road near Jefferson Chemical. Deputies were directed to the location where they found Logan Kent Box, 27 (10/11/95), of Porter. Box who was in his stocking feet had been scratched up badly while in the woods. He was also wanted on an open warrant in Montgomery County for a DWI. In addition, Box, a felon had possession of a pistol which deputies recovered. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. In addition, Box was intoxicated and admitted he had been celebrating his birthday all day by drinking Whisky. Box has been handled many times in Montgomery County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and DWI. In 2017 he was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for deadly conduct. This was after he shot another male on May 20, 2017. He was originally charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the charge was reduced to deadly conduct a Third-degree felony. His warrant for DWI stemmed from a September 5, 2020 DWI. He was sentenced to 3-days in jail but failed to pay his fine. Thus in January of this year, the warrant was issued. The Jeep he was driving was owned by his mother. Jason, with Jason Adamicks Wrecker, had to use caution recovering the Jeep. With the angle it was on and wedged on the concrete he was cautious not to let it roll over.

