What Jonathan Allen said about Ron Rivera's 'quarterback' remark
Ron Rivera singled out the quarterback position when asked why the Commanders’ rebuild has moved slower than other teams in the NFC East. Jonathan Allen responded to that remark on “The Sports Junkies.”
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
NFL ‘Can’t F—- with Me!’ Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Digs Up ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell
Dan Snyder is "behaving like a mad dog cornered” as the Washington owner allegedly collects “dirt” on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and others.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Giants’ Wink Martindale’s divorce from Ravens ‘turning out great for him,’ John Harbaugh says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh might never go to get into the specifics about what happened in late January when he decided it was time to cut ties with Wink Martindale. He believes, however, that his relationship with the man who has found a happy new home with the New York Giants is rock solid.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL・
Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On Baker Mayfield Injury
The Carolina Panthers got some good news on Tuesday regarding starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mayfield received a second opinion on his high ankle sprain that confirmed there was no major damage. He also won't need surgery on the ankle, which means he doesn't have to go on injured reserve.
Panthers hold Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn out of Wednesday's practice
Luke Kuechly and David Tepper might’ve been on hand for the Carolina Panthers’ practice on Wednesday, but two pretty important players weren’t. Those two men were quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Both players left this past Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a foot and a rib injury, respectively.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Deadspin
NFL history tells us that the Carolina Panthers won’t hire coach Steve Wilks permanently
Sometimes a promotion is just an extended two-week notice. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks as their interim head coach after the team fired Matt Rhule, who led the franchise to two and half years of terrible football. For now, the NFL has another Black head coach amongst its ranks.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s West Virginia Geno’: Reunited With Seahawks, Bruce Irvin Wowed By Geno Smith’s Resurgence
RENTON, Wash. - Before he joined the Seahawks as a surprise first-round pick in 2012, Bruce Irvin put himself on the map as a premier pass rushing threat at West Virginia, helping the program post 19 combined victories during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Earning All-Big East honors, Irvin racked...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Browns Morning Roundup: More Deion Jones news, Ethan Pocic excelling, and the Patriots on the way
Welcome back to another Thursday edition of Browns Morning Roundup. The Cleveland Browns continue to stay busy and on top of roster moves, as they continue to navigate through their intake with new linebacker Deion Jones. We also are to the point in the week where injury reports are beginning...
Explosive ESPN report details Dan Snyder's collected 'dirt' on NFL owners, Roger Goodell
An explosive new report from ESPN details how Commanders owner Dan Snyder, feeling threatened, has been collecting ‘dirt’ on fellow NFL owners and Roger Goodell and may have lost a key ally in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
NFL・
