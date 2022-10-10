Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
Central Illinois Proud
Kitchen fire at UnityPoint under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no determined cause yet in a fire at UnityPoint Proctor that took two dozen firefighters over an hour to resolve early Thursday morning. Peoria Fire announced in a press release that crews were called to UnityPoint at around 5 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fire alarm going off. When they arrived, they found thick smoke in the first floor hallway and were directed by witnesses to the kitchen, where the fire started.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
wcbu.org
On his 60th birthday, family and friends mourn Peoria man killed in police shooting
Family and friends gathered in Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria to commemorate what would have been the 60th birthday of Samuel “Vincent” Richmond. Four Peoria police officers shot and killed Richmond in Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 10 p.m. on Oct. 3....
Central Illinois Proud
Middle Ages Harvest Fest | Peoria German-American Central Society
The Peoria German-American Central Society welcomes all witches, warlocks, and pirates for their celebration. This weekend is the Middle Ages Harvest Fest. It will take place on Saturday, October 15th from noon to 7:00 PM at Hickory Grove Park. Check out the interview to hear more about what fun you...
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
Central Illinois Proud
1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
25newsnow.com
Family remembering 18 year old who died in McLean County fatal car crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The young victim of a single-car fatal accident in McLean County Saturday is now being remembered as an ambitious entrepreneur and a great friend. 18-year-old Austin McKee started his own lawn care business as a child, taking an interest by helping his dad mow the lawn at 5 years old.
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season. Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks &...
25newsnow.com
Home Sweet Home: Honor Flight veterans return to PIA after memorable day in Washington, D.C.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In a year filled with trials and tribulations for the Central Illinois community, around 75 veterans flew to the nation’s capital to visit memorials built to honor their sacrifice to our nation. The Greater Peoria Honor Flight took to the skies just as the...
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief ‘tired’ and ‘upset’ after shots fired into car with woman and four children inside
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria offered a dramatic plea for the public’s help to solve a shooting that happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on MacArthur Highway in south Peoria. The chief said the female driver was seriously wounded. A child was injured, perhaps from flying glass,...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, October 12th
Oreo is a very fitting name for this little guy. While his exact age is unknown, he’s estimated to be a young adult.
Central Illinois Proud
Author Ken Zurski shares his passion for history, and details from ‘Unremembered 2’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Award-winning author Ken Zurski is a longtime broadcaster, author and speaker, who has made Peoria his home over his 19 years here. Zurski is more than a enthusiast when it comes to his knowledge of history, he is what some may refer to as a ‘history buff.’
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Roads to close for ISU Homecoming
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Redbird alums flock back to Illinois State University this weekend, residents of Normal should be aware of road closures due to homecoming events. ISU’s Homecoming Town and Gown 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk (in-person and virtual) and Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will start at the Student Fitness Center and end at the Quad, traveling through major thoroughfares such as College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street along the way.
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council gets update on SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria isn’t really giving an opinion just yet on all the controversy and confusion surrounding the cashless bail and pre-trial release provisions of the state’s “SAFE-T Act” — passed in 2021 but parts of which don’t take effect until January.
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die | Interview with a Local Author | Good Day Central Illinois
Molly Bishop is a local author. She is a fifth-generation Peoria County resident. We had the chance to sit down with her today to tell us a bit about her book, 100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die. During the writing process, she was excited to be able...
