PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no determined cause yet in a fire at UnityPoint Proctor that took two dozen firefighters over an hour to resolve early Thursday morning. Peoria Fire announced in a press release that crews were called to UnityPoint at around 5 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fire alarm going off. When they arrived, they found thick smoke in the first floor hallway and were directed by witnesses to the kitchen, where the fire started.

PEORIA, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO