Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road.

CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher Road.

Officers said the driver of the Ford Explorer crossed the painted median and drove directly into the Pathfinder resulting in major damage.

CHP said that both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan Pathfinder were both dead at the scene. Officers said that the passenger in the Pathfinder was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver was a 68-year-old man and the passenger was a 63-year old woman. Both victims were from Watsonville.

CHP identified the driver of the Explorer as 20-year-old Leslie Gonzalez Frias of Watsonville. She was transported to a local hospital were she is being treated for her injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time. CHP Monterey will be investigating the crash.

Maher Road was temporally closed until CHP arrived to the scene. Two-way traffic control was provided and the road has reopened to drivers.

