Guilford County, NC

WXII 12

Parkland High student to face charges after replica gun found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Parkland High School student was found with a replica gun at school, according to deputies. Thursday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported that a Parkland High School resource officer found a firearm on a student. The school said it received an anonymous tip. The Forsyth County...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
GREENSBORO, NC
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#High School Football#School Resource Officer#Sro
WXII 12

Lexington roommates dispute ends in stabbing

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in Lexington. Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call on Curry Street. Police said two roommates at the home got into a fight. One of the men stabbed the other, according to officers. The stabbing victim...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Two students involved in knife incident at Cummings High School

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System said there was an incident Tuesday involving two students. They said EMS was called to Cummings High School after two students were involved in an altercation with a knife. They said the Burlington Police Department is investigating. They said it was an isolated incident and all other students are safe.
BURLINGTON, NC
Public Safety
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

