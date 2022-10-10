Read full article on original website
Parkland High student to face charges after replica gun found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Parkland High School student was found with a replica gun at school, according to deputies. Thursday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported that a Parkland High School resource officer found a firearm on a student. The school said it received an anonymous tip. The Forsyth County...
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person inside the Greensboro Plaza. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
Two charged with ‘discharge of a barreled weapon into occupied property’ in Fairfax Road shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a discharge of firearm call. At the scene, police found one […]
Sibling caretakers arrested: Disabled adult seen climbing out of window, calling for help in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story in about Forsyth County considering two programs to curb violence in the community. Two people were arrested after a woman was seen climbing from a bedroom window calling for help in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police were...
Greensboro police investigating shooting at Food Lion on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at a Food Lion on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon. FOX8 is told several vehicles and a store were damaged during the shooting at the Food Lion on 3228 Randleman Road. Police are trying to identify a suspect. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
Lexington roommates dispute ends in stabbing
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in Lexington. Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call on Curry Street. Police said two roommates at the home got into a fight. One of the men stabbed the other, according to officers. The stabbing victim...
Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
Two students involved in knife incident at Cummings High School
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System said there was an incident Tuesday involving two students. They said EMS was called to Cummings High School after two students were involved in an altercation with a knife. They said the Burlington Police Department is investigating. They said it was an isolated incident and all other students are safe.
People living near Winston-Salem recreation center react after teen shot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was shot in the arm when someone opened fire outside a Winston-Salem recreation center. A spokesperson from Winston Salem Police Department says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Officers say he was standing at the front entrance to the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation […]
‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
'Just a bubbly person:' Woman found murdered in closet remembered by loved ones
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police said a man is charged with murder, accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. Right before that happened, police said he rammed his roommate's car into another vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. On Tuesday, Asheboro police asked Randleman...
Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
2 Alamance County school resource officers assigned to protect same schools they went to as students
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future. Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while […]
Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
