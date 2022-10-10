Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)

The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen!

Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth.

Ellsworth, a pitcher, was 15-0 for the Warriors during the 1958 season. He signed with the Chicago Cubs right after graduation, and he would make his major league debut that same year at the age of 18. He pitched in the majors for a total of 13 seasons, winning 115 games with a career ERA of 3.72.

Ellsworth, who was an all-star in 1964, spent eight of his 13 MLB seasons in Chicago. He also played for Philadelphia, Boston, Cleveland and Milwaukee.

In 2005, Dick Ellsworth became part owner of the Fresno Grizzlies. A 1963 inductee into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame, he passed away on October 9th, 2022 at the age of 82.

