Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Attorney general candidates launch dueling ads
ATLANTA — With one month to go before Election Day, new ads from incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and state Sen. Jen Jordan, his Democratic challenger, address their positions on the economy, crime and abortion. Carr’s ad focuses on the Georgia economy during COVID, while Jordan’s emphasizes abortion...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Louisiana prosecutor says he will take Ronald Greene case to a grand jury in November
More than three years after the incident, a grand jury will finally get to hear evidence in the case of motorist Ronald Greene, who died after he was violently arrested by Louisiana State Police troopers. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told CNN he will present evidence in the incident...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies. With...
Comments / 0