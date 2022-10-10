Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
Student injured by Raiders WR Davante Adams calls shove ‘unsportsmanlike,’ ‘act of violence’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The college student who was injured after being shoved by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams released a statement Wednesday through his attorney. Dan Curry with the Brown & Curry Law Firm said the student, who was carrying equipment for a camera operator on...
Who is Bailey Zappe? Meet the former WKU star now playing QB for the New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have been searching for an answer at quarterback ever since iconic passer Tom Brady left the team in 2020. Last Sunday, third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe looked like he may fit the bill. ...
Comments / 0