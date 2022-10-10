Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for September
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month. Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.
wyo4news.com
MHSC welcomes new hospitalist, Dr. Ahmad
A fourth hospitalist has joined the Hospital Medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. When patients are hospitalized,...
wyo4news.com
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs, Wyoming
NORTH of ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191....
wyo4news.com
Ted G. Kalivas (November 18, 1958 – October 10, 2022)
Ted G. Kalivas, 63, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at Ted’s request.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Green River Mayor and City Council debate tonight
October 12, 2022 — Tonight, the Green River Chamber will be holding a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. The debates will take place at Western’s Green River Center beginning at 6 p.m. The debate will be live-streamed on the...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Fire update to be given during upcoming Commissioners Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the October 18, 2022, Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners will be presented with an update from County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman. Zimmerman will discuss the current and future outlook of the fire department budget, agency participation, and the number of...
wyo4news.com
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RELATED PEOPLE
wyo4news.com
Lawrence Arthur Dowsett (July 21, 1960 – October 7, 2022)
Lawrence “Lawrie” Arthur Dowsett, 62, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home in Farson, WY. A living wake was held and cremation has taken place.
wyo4news.com
RSPD releases info on Monday’s vehicle chase
October 12, 2022 — Last evening, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on a Monday afternoon vehicle chase that involved a Rock Springs man. According to the report, around 2:15 Monday afternoon, Rock Spring Police received numerous calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually crashing into another vehicle.
wyo4news.com
Local volleyball/cross country teams to compete today/Latest polls
October 13, 2022 — It is a busy Thursday for area high school volleyball and some cross country teams. In volleyball, Rock Springs will host Riverton, Green River will be home against Evanston, and Lyman will entertain Pinedale. The 3A West Regional cross country meet will take place today...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 13, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Comments / 0