Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers
Fox Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz picked the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Well, things didn’t exactly go as Ortiz forecasted, as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to even up the series at a game apiece. And Padres star Manny Machado […] The post Manny Machado’s 2-word message to David Ortiz after Padres’ win over Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals immediate message to Clayton Kershaw after Game 2 start
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently locked in a dogfight with the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, with the Padres currently leading the game 4-3 in the top half of the seventh inning. However, the Dodgers do not have Clayton Kershaw on the mound anymore after he was pulled at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch
The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
Yordan Alvarez’ latest feat never seen before in MLB postseason history
The Houston Astros will look to close out the Seattle Mariners Saturday after a 4-2 victory Thursday afternoon. Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez actually struggled and left trailing in the ballgame. But Yordan Alvarez once again changed the game. Trailing 2-1 in the 6th inning, Alvarez took Mariners ace Luis Castillo deep for a two-run […] The post Yordan Alvarez’ latest feat never seen before in MLB postseason history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 postponed until Friday due to weather
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians were set to play Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday, but it won’t happen. Due to brutal weather conditions in the Big Apple, this contest has been postponed until Friday at 1:07 PM ET: Tonight’s NYY-CLE game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather […] The post Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 postponed until Friday due to weather appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key Dodgers reliever not available for Game 2 vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres thanks to some timely offense and solid pitching from the bullpen after Jose Urias lasted just five innings. However, one of their arms from Tuesday, Evan Phillips, won’t be available for Wednesday’s contest, says Dave Roberts. But, Alex Vesia is […] The post Key Dodgers reliever not available for Game 2 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenley Jansen sitting beside Mariano Rivera after latest feat in NLDS vs. Phillies
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves evened their National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0. The series is now tied at a win a piece as it shifts to Philadelphia. The Braves got a much needed strong start from their ace, Kyle Wright. Wright tossed six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a […] The post Kenley Jansen sitting beside Mariano Rivera after latest feat in NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin make sports history that only Yankees legends could match
The Pittsburgh Penguins are clearly a veteran team that depends on Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang for leadership, scoring and all-around play. That trio opened their 17th season together Thursday night as the Penguins took the ice for their season opener against the Arizona Coyotes. With Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang […] The post Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin make sports history that only Yankees legends could match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explains decision to start Tony Gonsolin over Tyler Anderson in Game 3 vs. Padres
Following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, manager Dave Roberts officially announced that Tony Gonsolin will take the mound for Game 3 of the series. Roberts noted that Gonsolin, who was sidelined for the entirety of September due to a strained right forearm injury, was […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explains decision to start Tony Gonsolin over Tyler Anderson in Game 3 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That was some Barry Bonds type stuff’: Astros’ Yordan Alvarez draws ultimate praise after dominant Game 2 performance vs. Mariners
Yordan Alvarez was once again the difference-maker for the Houston Astros in a crucial postseason game. In Game 2 of the ALDS between the Astros and the Seattle Mariners, Alvarez slugged a two-run home run off of a 98-mph sinker pitch from Luis Castillo in the bottom of the sixth inning that proved to be […] The post ‘That was some Barry Bonds type stuff’: Astros’ Yordan Alvarez draws ultimate praise after dominant Game 2 performance vs. Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster
The “Night Shift” told the story of the 2021 World Series-winning Atlanta Braves. It consisted of their top bullpen arms and ultimately led them to their Fall Classic victory. It was recently revealed that one of those arms will not be able to help the 2022 Braves during their MLB Playoff run. Braves manager Brian […] The post Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s been an honor’: Mike Trout’s emotional message to Albert Pujols amid retirement
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols went through a bit of a career renaissance in his final season in the league. Pujols hit 24 home runs and 68 runs batted in in only 351 plate appearances, and he reached the 700-HR mark in the process. However, as all baseball fans...
Adam Wainwright’s shocking admission on struggles for Cardinals ahead of MLB Playoffs
Adam Wainwright pitched in uncharacteristic fashion down the stretch for the St. Louis Cardinals. Wainwright recently broke his silence in reference to his struggles with a lengthy explanation on Twitter. “Want to clear a few things up as I didn’t pitch like I wanted to down the stretch and feel the need to explain,” Wainwright […] The post Adam Wainwright’s shocking admission on struggles for Cardinals ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
