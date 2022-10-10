ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teva’s New Slides Will Change Your Outlook On Fall Footwear

By Olivia Marcus
 3 days ago

If you’re like me and still work from home a few days a week, there’s a good chance you opt for comfortable work wear. As I pull out my matching sweat sets and festive crew socks, there’s one home uniform piece I can’t live without—slippers. The heaters in my apartment kicked on this week, so it’s officially too cold to go barefoot on the hardwood floors. I like my slip-on footwear to be comfortable, warm, and functional—I essentially want a shoe that I can wear around my living room, to a coffee shop and beyond the threshold of my front door. After trying the most popular and basic (I’m talking about your platform Uggs) options on the market, I finally landed on my dream shoe: Teva’s slide slipper , the ReEmber Terrain. I usually prefer the great indoors, but this shoe may just change my mind.

Now I know what you’re thinking. Teva? The brand that makes those hiking sandals? Yep, that’s the one! Teva specializes in function and comfort (two of my top slipper criteria) so when the brand released a new slipper-style slide shoe, I knew I had to try it. Let me break down every reason why I love this shoe.

First and foremost, the ReEmber Terrain slide is built for indoor and outdoor activities . The shoe has a thick, durable tread to help you climb over rocks outside or piles of laundry in your bedroom with ease. The body of the shoe looks like a puffer jacket (cute!) and they are water-resistant. You can wear them on rainy days or slip them on when you get off the ski slope without worrying about ruining the shoe or getting wet. I confidently wore my pair in the rain on a nature walk in Upstate New York and can attest that this slide can weather a storm!

Skiing is one of my favorite winter activities and while going down the slope is the main event, there’s no better feeling than taking my ski boots off and putting on comfortable shoes—this season, I will definitely be putting my ReEmber Terrain slides on—and I won’t be the only one. My entire family loves to ski which means I’ve already pre-determined that they will be receiving these Teva shoes as holiday gifts. This was an easy choice because the shoes are all-gender and come in at least six sizes depending on the silhouette style. Plus, they’re under $100 which fits the ideal price range for a gift.

There are a few different iterations of the ReEmber silhouette available—keep reading to get the inside scoop on each.

ReEmber Terrain Quilted Mule

I have this orange pair of Teva slides and love styling them with leggings, crew socks and a quilted jacket. They are available in unisex sizing and a variety of colorways including a sleek white shade or a soft pink.



ReEmber Terrain Quilted Mule $90

Buy Now

ReEmber Plush Convertible Camp Shoe

For an even cozier alternative, I highly recommend the plush ReEmber camp shoe . The heel of the shoe can be pushed in so you can wear these as slides or with extra support. They come in three different neutral tones.



ReEmber Plush Convertible Camp Shoe $100

Buy Now

ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker

This slip-on sneaker is a sleeker alternative to the quilted mule and provides room for more mobility thanks to the collapsible heel. These have the same slip-on convenience and comfort and are available in 8 colors.



ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker $80

Buy Now

