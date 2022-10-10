Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
993thex.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Energy Investment In Southwest Virginia
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting Norton, Virginia Friday to announce an investment in Small, Modular, Reactor Sites. The news comes in the wake of Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan. The Governor wants to put small, nuclear reactors throughout the Commonwealth on abandoned mine lands and it appears Norton will be named one of those sites. Governor Youngkin makes his visit Friday at 930 to make the announcement.
Youngkin to make appearance in Southwest Virginia Friday
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to make a couple of appearances in Southwest Virginia on Friday. In one news release, Youngkin will make an announcement in Norton that involves an investment in small modular reactors (SMR) sites. Youngkin will make his way for the Mendota Trail Friday at 3 p.m. […]
wcyb.com
Governor Youngkin will visit Southwest Virginia, Friday
Earlier this week we told you about Governor Glen Youngkin's plan to bring a nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia. The governor will be in our region to kick off the program Friday. Norton will be the first stop for Governor Youngkin, he will also attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for...
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs
Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
wvpublic.org
Mon Power Asks PSC To Increase Rates By $184 Million In January
Mon Power customers could see their bills go up on Jan. 1. Mon Power has asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) to recover nearly $184 million from its customers. That accounts for the sharply higher cost of coal and natural gas, as well as power purchased from the regional grid.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
Inside Nova
Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
WBOC
Virginia Launches Teacher Recruitment Campaign and Strategic Plan
RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the state's multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,” a multiyear...
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WSET
VDACS announces four projects that will receive $120k in grant funding
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced today that four projects will receive a total of $120,000 in grant funding today from the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF). The VFAIF grants were awarded to a mix of businesses and non-profit organizations to help...
wcyb.com
Virginia and Tennessee attorneys general tour Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — Two state attorneys general spent Thursday afternoon touring businesses in downtown Bristol. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti kicked off the tour at State Street Brewing. There, a group of lawmakers, community partners and local business owners talked economic development...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
