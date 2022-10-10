Read full article on original website
Central Illinois police departments go pink
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A number of police departments across central Illinois have gone pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Police departments in Chatham and Springfield are already rocking pink badges. In Rochester, officers have transitioned back to the Pink Patch for the month of October. The goal...
Lincoln Boys Soccer hosting 'Kick Cancer' fundraiser Thursday
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lincoln Railers will host their 12th annual 'Kick Cancer' fundraiser on Thursday during their Senior Night soccer game against Effingham. All of the money raised directly benefits a family of a young cancer patient from central Illinois. This year, the funds raised on Thursday will be donated to a two-year-old boy currently being treated in St. Louis.
Taylorville Police K9 nominated for grant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville Police Department K9 Kairo and handler Sgt. Alwerdt and K9 Alan and handler Officer Priddy have been nominated for the Aftermath Services K9 grant. The annual K9 Grant is one of the many ways that Aftermath recognizes and rewards departments across the country for...
Resource fair to connect with state and local resources
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Springfield hosted a resource fair on Tuesday. The event was for seniors and their loved ones to connect with available state and local resources. People who attended could ask questions and obtain information from a variety of service and healthcare providers,...
Passport registration available at Sherman Public Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sherman Public Library will offer a convenient passport registration day to the public. Agents from the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sherman Public Library, 2100 E. Andrew Rd., Sherman. “The Sherman Library is proud...
"Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape:" SFD celebrates Fire Prevention Week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — National Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15. The week helps raise awareness for fire safety and helps teach families how to keep their homes safe and protected. This year is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The Springfield Fire Department will be hosting events...
Poplar Place renovation plans move forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Plans to renovate and update a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield are moving forward. During Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the aldermen moved a proposal for Poplar Place to the debate agenda for next week's city council meeting. The ordinance would use...
Community College partnering with EMS provider
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College (RCC) is partnering with Abbott EMS. Their goal is to remove the barrier of entry for people interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians and build a network of healthcare workers. The eight-week course is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023. People...
Springfield hospitals are seeing a surge in RSV cases in young children
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Cases of respiratory infections that impact young children are increasing in Central Illinois this year. Springfield hospitals are seeing more cases now of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is common in both kids and adults. Springfield hospitals have been seeing a surge...
Springfield city council discusses land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are hoping to make redeveloping city-owned properties easier for them. They are looking at setting up a land bank. Mayor Jim Langfelder says the land bank is meant to help the city identify how to handle properties and the resources needed to do so.
HSHS St. John's offering free mammogram on Mondays in October
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. Johns Hospital is offering free mammograms on Mondays in October to uninsured and underinsured women. “Mammography screening is the best test we have to find breast cancer early when it is easier to treat,” said Jennifer Danes, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator. “All women 40 years of age or older should be screened for breast cancer once a year. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and a mammogram can help detect the early signs of breast cancer before it can be felt.”
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
D'Arcy's Pint recognized by America's Best Restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield restaurant will be featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). An episode of the series will be filmed at D’Arcy’s Pint at the end of the month. The restaurant, which has been open since 1998, has a diverse Irish-American menu with vegan...
8 people displaced after house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Reservoir. The department says the fire was contained to the attic but smoke and water damaged the rest of the house. We're told that two adults and six...
Roads closed for Springfield Rail Improvement Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Washington Street from Ninth Street to Eleventh Street will be temporarily closed. The closure is for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. Vehicle traffic will not be allowed across the tracks, but access will be maintained to all properties along Washington...
Semi hits Piatt County home
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating after a semi hit a house near Cerro Gordo. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 105 just west of Highway 32 in Piatt County. According to ISP, the semi went off the roadway for unknown...
2 teens arrested after fight at McDonald's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two teenagers have been arrested after a fight at McDonald's in Springfield. Springfield Police say it started at the restaurant near 9th Street and North Grand Avenue. We're told two 16-year-olds fought with a 15-year-old who was on a bicycle. The suspects ran off before...
Man who opened fire outside Decatur bar sentenced to probation
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The man who fired a single shot in the Port Royal bar parking lot has been sentenced to probation. Thomas W. Davis Jr. will have to serve 30 months of probation. On Sept. 6, Davis fired one shot in the parking lot. Davis then went...
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office awarded IDOT traffic enforcement grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was awarded a Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. STEP focuses on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes. The STEP grant is funded by federal highway...
Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
