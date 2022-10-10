Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Father and son shot in Dickenson County shooting
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — According to Dickenson County Sheriff Fleming, a firearm was fired inside a residence just before 9 p.m. on Carter Stanley Highway. A father and son were both shot. They were both flown to area hospitals and are in stable but critical condition. The investigation...
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
wcyb.com
Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
The Tomahawk
Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing
Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Domestic assault case heading to Wise County grand jury
WISE – The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a county grand jury in November. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged with allegedly beating Melanie Sturgill over three days before her death Aug. 20.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
wcyb.com
Johnson City man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend while she was holding 2-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her 2-month-old baby was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police. Jordan Pierce was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls, and two counts of violation of an order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Local prosecutor blasts Ballad Health's alleged treatment of rape victim
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The District Attorney for the First Judicial District in Tennessee, Steve Finney, sent a letter to Ballad Health, demanding answers about the alleged treatment of a rape victim at one of their hospitals. According to the letter, Finney states, on September 27, 2022, an...
Teens charged in pastor’s murder could be transferred to adult court in Nov.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old boys charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams will learn later this month whether they will be tried as adults Monday morning, the teenagers faced a hearing in Juvenile Court. The hearing was reset for Oct. 24, at which time the judge said it will be decided whether […]
993thex.com
Greeneville man wanted in connection to shooting; considered armed & dangerous
A Greeneville man is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, John Jacob “Dylan” Waldrop is wanted for aggravated assault after a female victim reported being shot in her leg at around 1:30 PM.
wcyb.com
Ballad CEO speaks with prosecutor by phone following prosecutor's claims against Ballad
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News 5 learned new details about a local prosecutor's claim that an alleged rape victim was mistreated at Johnson City Medical Center. The letter, penned by District Attorney Steve Finney, claims the victim was forced to wait for hours and received unacceptable treatment from staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia Drug Court helping give graduates a second chance
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Helping Southwest Virginians overcome addictions and substance abuse, that's the goal of the Washington County, Virginia Drug Court. It's a four-phase program for high-risk criminal offenders. "It means everything to me. It has done so much for me. It has helped me with everything," said...
Augusta Free Press
Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges
A Southwest Virginia woman was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, and formerly of Pomona, Calf., pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
Johnson City Press
Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022
WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
Wanted: Woman, man accused of stealing Kia SUV in Hildebran, deputies say
Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
wcyb.com
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Elizabethton Police: Truck seriously injures pedestrian on Broad Street
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian-involved accident on Monday seriously injured a man who police say ran in front of the path of a 2011 Ford F-150. Authorities responded to the 300 block of Broad Street in Elizabethton at 8:44 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be […]
Truck crashes into Little Caesars & injures worker, Erwin police chief says
First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth from California to Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman accused of trafficking illegal drugs from California to Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. A judge sentenced Sally Mae Carr, 42, on Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western […]
Comments / 2