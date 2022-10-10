ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
wcyb.com

Father and son shot in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — According to Dickenson County Sheriff Fleming, a firearm was fired inside a residence just before 9 p.m. on Carter Stanley Highway. A father and son were both shot. They were both flown to area hospitals and are in stable but critical condition. The investigation...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing

Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City Press

Domestic assault case heading to Wise County grand jury

WISE – The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a county grand jury in November. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged with allegedly beating Melanie Sturgill over three days before her death Aug. 20.
WISE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Statutory Rape#Detention Center#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges

A Southwest Virginia woman was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, and formerly of Pomona, Calf., pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
Johnson City Press

Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022

WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy