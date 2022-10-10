ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Mild and dry throughout week

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Mild temperatures and dry conditions are here to stay for a little longer in Denver’s weather forecast and on the Front Range. For the next week, temperatures will stay mild with dry weather expected every day through next Monday.

Weather today: Mild and dry

Highs are expected in the mid-70s Monday with clear, sunny skies and no precipitation.

Weather tomorrow: Same conditions, different day

High temperatures will hit the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before a brief cooldown on Thursday.

End of the week, into the weekend: More of the same

Warm temperatures will return on Friday before a cooler weekend.

Denver will stay mild and dry on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s each day.

Dry conditions hindering ski resort openings

With a lack of moisture in the state, ski resorts are struggling without snow on the mountains. Some of them have taken the matter into their own hands and drawn their snowmaking guns .

Last season Wolf Creek was the first ski area to open on Oct. 16 and Arapahoe Basin opened the next day. But with the forecast as dry as it is for this week into the beginning of next week, the chances of either mountain opening that early are slim to none.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

