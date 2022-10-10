Vermonter flees cops, possessed drugs, police say

CLARENDON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday. Brent Poczobut, 36, of Rutland faces several charges after police said he ran from them and impeded their attempts to arrest him.

At around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, police tried to pull over a car. No information was given on why the driver was initially pulled over. Police said the driver, later identified as Poczobut, fled instead. According to them, he recklessly sped up before ultimately careening across the lawn of multiple homes without stopping.

Police said they soon found him nearby. Police claim they said he gave them bad information that delayed the arrest. Police did not clarify what he said to impede his arrest. State police then got a warrant to search his car, where they allege finding cocaine and other regulated drug. The warrant and regulated drugs were not listed. Police also said his license was criminally suspended.

Police processed Poczobut at the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and before sending him to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was not released by police. He was issued a citation to appear at the Criminal Division of Rutland Superior Court on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Police did not release the results of the case

Charges:

Eluding a police officer

Grossly negligent operation

Impeding public officials

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a regulated depressant

Driving with a criminally suspended license

