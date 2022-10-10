ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Vermonter flees cops, possessed drugs, police say

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDy6n_0iTcbbmi00

CLARENDON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday. Brent Poczobut, 36, of Rutland faces several charges after police said he ran from them and impeded their attempts to arrest him.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

At around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, police tried to pull over a car. No information was given on why the driver was initially pulled over. Police said the driver, later identified as Poczobut, fled instead. According to them, he recklessly sped up before ultimately careening across the lawn of multiple homes without stopping.

Police said they soon found him nearby. Police claim they said he gave them bad information that delayed the arrest. Police did not clarify what he said to impede his arrest. State police then got a warrant to search his car, where they allege finding cocaine and other regulated drug. The warrant and regulated drugs were not listed. Police also said his license was criminally suspended.

Police report to plane crash on Sacandaga Lake

Police processed Poczobut at the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and before sending him to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was not released by police. He was issued a citation to appear at the Criminal Division of Rutland Superior Court on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Police did not release the results of the case

Charges:

  • Eluding a police officer
  • Grossly negligent operation
  • Impeding public officials
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of a regulated depressant
  • Driving with a criminally suspended license
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 11

Roy Batty
3d ago

bring back chain gangs and prison farms for these degenerates

Reply
7
Related
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Vermont#Law Enforcement#Sacandaga Lake Police
cnyhomepage.com

Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, now faces multiple drug charges. Around 5:20 p.m. on October 11, troopers spotted a car wanted by the Bennington Police Department for an alleged crime in their jurisdiction. They pulled over the car on Cooksboro Road in Brunswick, and identified the driver as Jonas. Police in New York and Vermont have yet to confirm the nature of those initial charges with NEWS10.
BRUNSWICK, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver facing numerous charges after DUI in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 45-year-old man from Hardwick was arrested for DUI following an incident in Newbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop at around 2:15 p.m. Police say they identified the man as Jerad Milgrim, and through...
NEWBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Hit-and-run crash in Norwich

NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Norwich last month. On September 24, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Route 5 at around 6:50 a.m. Police say they responded to the area but found...
NORWICH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

VSP troopers, subject of Newfane officer-involved shooting identified

Vermont State Police have released the names of the troopers present at an officer-involved shooting in Newfane on Friday, as well as the name of the man fired upon. Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki, both from the Westminster barracks, responded to a home in Newfane shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday where a house guest was said to be acting irrationally and damaging the property. VSP says Trooper Trocki fired a non-lethal bean bag round at Marshall Dean, 61, of Newfane on the home’s roof. Dean was hit, slipped off the roof and fell about 15 feet to the ground; he’s in stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following surgery.
NEWFANE, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX — A 27-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for DUI following a crash in Middlesex on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place in the median of I-89 at around 1:30 a.m. The driver was identified as Nathan Cone. Cone was showing signs of impairment and was processed for...
MIDDLESEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VOC in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Royalton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a condition violation concerning Michael Rice at around 3:00 p.m. Following an investigation, it was found that Rice had violated multiple court-ordered conditions. He was placed under arrest without incident...
ROYALTON, VT
WRGB

Three accused of stealing cannabis plants from licensed farm in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Department says they have arrested three people, accused of stealing cannabis plants. Stephen R. Clark Sr, 41, Tyler J. Clark, 26, and Carl M. Carpenter, 26, are accused of stealing cannabis plants from a licensed farm, Adirondack Hemp Farms, LLC,. All...
arizonasuntimes.com

FBI to Investigate ‘Hate Speech’ Attack on School That Banned Girls from Their Own Locker Room

The FBI is helping investigate an anti-LGBTQ hate speech attack that occurred on a Vermont school district’s website, according to a Tuesday statement by the superintendent. The Orange Southwest School District’s website is currently disabled following an Oct. 1 attack to its website which included “hate speech, symbols, and photographs targeting transgender individuals,” according to the VT Digger. The FBI is working to investigate the attack, according to a statement by the superintendent Layne Millington.
RANDOLPH, VT
WRGB

Rider killed, passenger injured in motorcycle crash

HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say a man from Hadley has died following a motor vehicle crash. Investigators say 48-year-old Eric McFarlane was traveling on a three wheeled motorcycle on Harris Road in the Town of Hadley back on October 11th at around 8:00 PM.
HADLEY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after doing 121 mph, running from police on Danby

DANBY — A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby yesterday. Police say they observed a vehicle operating at an extremely high rate of speed south on US 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the...
DANBY, VT
WNYT

Washington County barn fire under investigation

A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 43-year-old man from Westminster was arrested for DUI following a crash in Putney on Friday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 7:30 a.m. According to the report, Richard F. Tripaldi had a criminally suspended license and was operating a 2004 GMC Yukon when he lost control of his vehicle.
PUTNEY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy