Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing another man in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting in Allentown. Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell firearms, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Gourgue was taken into...
Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Man charged in 2021 Allentown homicide
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Allentown District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of a man accused of a 2021 homicide in Lehigh County. According to the DA, Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35 from Freemansburg, was arrested on Thursday morning. Police claim Gourgue shot 43-year-old Allentown native Jose Bermudez multiple times in the 100 block of […]
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Night of drunk threats leads to charges against Old Lycoming man
Cogan Station, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police watched as a 38-year-old man threatened his father before stepping in to control him. Adam William Krantz yelled “I’m gonna have his head,” and “I’ll take care of him when you guys leave,” as police watched on the night of Sept. 24. Kranz allegedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his words as he demanded his father to give him keys to a bedroom, police said. ...
Arrest Made In 2021 Shooting That Left Allentown Man Dead
A Northampton County man is facing a homicide charge and weapons offenses in a Lehigh County shooting last year that left a 43-year-old man dead, authorities announced. Raymond B. Gourgue, 35, is accused of firing the shots that killed Jose Bermudez, of Allentown, on the 100 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14, 2021, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accused killer sees more charges
Berwick, Pa. — A man accused of killing two people in a murderous spree this August is facing additional charges for attempting to kill another 19 people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was already charged in the bludgeoning death of his mother, Rosa Reyes, as well as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, who was killed when Sura Reyes allegedly drove his vehicle through a fundraising crowd at Intoxicology Department in Berwick on Aug. 13. ...
wkok.com
County DA: Inmate Charged After Assaulting Correctional Officer
COAL TOWNSHIP – An inmate at Northumberland County Prison has been charged after assaulting a corrections officer last month. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says charged is Daniel Walter for the September 24 incident. The DA says the officer observed a confrontation between Walter and another inmate, and...
Suspect in 2021 shooting and 2022 homicide taken into custody
EDWARDSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has new information on the suspect U.S. Marshalls arrested earlier today in Luzerne County. According to the U.S. Marshalls, Shamel M. Williams, 24 from Edwardsville, was taken into custody on October 12 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a 2021 shooting and […]
Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
wkok.com
Man Facing Felony Assault Charges After Violent Attack, Police Say
BLOOMSBURG – A Lewisburg man is facing a felony assault charge after attacking a woman. Northcentralpa.com reports, 25-year-old Liam Schum is accused of the September 15 incident which police say happened after an argument with the victim. According to northcentralpa.com, Bloomsburg Police say the found the victim in her bathroom with an ‘obviously broken’ nose, and had difficulty moving.
Lehigh Valley Man, 53, Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine
A 53-year-old man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop near a Lehigh Valley tire shop led to the discovery of meth and cocaine, authorities said. Keith Lee Werkheiser, of Forks Township, was charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended, Forks Township Police said in a release on Monday, Oct. 10.
Two women charged in Luzerne County Walmart theft worth over $200
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two women after they were found shoplifting items worth over $200 at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 14 around 5:19 p.m. police were called for a reported theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. PSP stated as a result, Patty Valeno, 38, of […]
Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police
Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
Police capture wanted man after chase
WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted by multiple police departments was captured Wednesday afternoon in a Motorworld parking lot after a lengthy chase. Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad, 40, who was listed as homeless, was taken in custody around 4 p.m., according to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page.
Shamokin man facing rape charges
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Shamokin has been charged with rape. Police say Lawrence Aiken was staying at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam Monday when he raped a woman, 18. Aiken was placed in the Snyder County Prison on $75,000 straight bail. He faces charges related...
Dog stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police reported to the 800 block of Alder Street in south Scranton on Wednesday on reports of a person who stabbed a dog. The husky was taken to the emergency vet with injuries. Officers are not sure why the dog was stabbed and who it belongs...
Comments / 1