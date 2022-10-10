Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 15 Worst Kroger Stores in Greater Cincinnati, According to Reddit Users
While Greater Cincinnati offers its fair share of grocery shopping options, no store is quite as trusted as Kroger. Kroger’s popularity is no doubt directly linked to the fact that the grocery chain was founded right here in the Queen City. Sadly, being Kroger’s hometown doesn’t seem to mean much these days. According to Reddit, Cincinnati might be home to a few brand spanking new stores and “shopping concepts,” but there also are several Kroger stores that are unsafe and in disrepair.
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
WKRC
Chick-fil-A offering Tennessee, Cincinnati residents first chance to buy dressings retail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans who love Chick-fil-A will be among the first to purchase bottles of the restaurant's salad dressings at retail stores. The company issued a media release on Thursday announcing Chick-fil-A customers will be able to purchase 12 ouce bottles of their salad dressings starting this month. Walmart, Kroger, and...
WKRC
BLINK Boost: Report shows festival had $86M economic impact in 2019
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – This week, the streets of Cincinnati and Covington will be full of bright lights because BLINK is back!. The light shows and murals attract artists from all over the world, and that means big bucks for the region. The event is unlike any other in the country: more than 100 installments spanning 30-plus city blocks, a river and two states. The region is ready for the return of BLINK.
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
linknky.com
What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?
Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
andnowuknow.com
Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
WKRC
New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
Costco Closes This Location Next Month
Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert
CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WKRC
Artists and businesses prepare for BLINK to kick off Thursday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than a million people are expected to join in the BLINK festivities over the weekend. Cincinnati's urban core was buzzing on Thursday, as artists got ready for the four-day celebration, back for the first time since 2019. Nearly 4,000 miles from his hometown in Lisbon Portugal,...
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
11 Things To Know Before Visiting Graeter's Ice Cream
Graeter's Ice Cream has been a beloved Cincinnati institution for over a century and a half. Its distinctive French Pot style of freezers creates a signature ice cream that has won over generations of dedicated fans even beyond Ohio's borders, including more than one celebrity. And for those living in the Cincinnati area, Graeter's also offers handmade baked goods such as cookies, pies, cakes, donuts, and more. It's all made fresh from scratch every morning with quality ingredients and pride.
wvxu.org
Get your beer here! Untappd's 'Next Exit' travel show highlights three Cincinnati breweries
Pittsburgh native Kenny Gould wasn't sure he'd like what he'd find in Cincinnati, but he headed west to Fifty West — and two other local breweries — for Untappd's Next Exit beer and travel show. He liked what he saw. And drank. "Cincinnati doesn't only have a unique...
WKRC
Spotted lanternflies have landed: Invasive species found in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - A population of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Cincinnati, state officials confirmed. The Ohio Department of Agriculture posted about the discovery around the Mill Creek area with multiple photos on social media. The spotted lanternfly— a large, colorful planthopper native to southeast Asia —...
linknky.com
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
