Daily Cougar Online
2022 President’s Fall Address
Good morning and welcome to the annual Fall Address. It is my honor to gather with you today to reflect on our collective achievements. To everyone in the audience, thank you for coming. And thank you to those of you are joining us virtually. Dr. Shattuck, thank you for that...
Daily Cougar Online
Texas Survey Examines Trust in Law Enforcement, Immigration
A survey released today found areas of agreement within two of the hottest political topics in the state — criminal justice and immigration. Though, wide separations were revealed, too, in the latest Texas Trends report by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs and Texas Southern University Barbara Jordan–Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs. Those differences were especially sharp when comparing responses by ideology, race and generation.
