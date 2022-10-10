Read full article on original website
Related
How to Vote in Wake County in the 2022 Election
In the past year, almost 50,000 newcomers have moved to Raleigh, and for those making a home in a new state, it can be tricky to figure out how and when you should vote. That's not to mention all the high schoolers who have recently turned 18, and are now eligible to make their voices heard in elections.
How November's Election Could Reshape Raleigh's City Council—And the City Itself
It’s the height of campaign season, and Terrance Ruth, a mayoral candidate who has been campaigning for nearly two years now, is calm and collected as he answers questions about housing, community outreach, and social justice. “My vision for the city starts [with community engagement],” he says, determined. “I...
"The Nightmare of Every Community Has Come to Raleigh"
It was only a matter of time. Yesterday evening, around 5:30, reports of a teenager clad in camouflage and shooting people with a long gun in northeast Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood, close to the Neuse River greenway, started trickling out. Network reporting and accounts on social media painted a chaotic,...
Data Offers Glimpse Into How Many, Who Would Benefit From Marijuana Pardons in North Carolina
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper told members of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice that his lawyers were looking at convictions for simple marijuana possession to determine whether there’s anything the executive branch can do—like issue a pardon—to follow the president’s lead and help people convicted of low-level marijuana possession move on with their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Op-Ed: We Need to Ensure We're Doing Everything Possible to Stop Mass Displacement
In the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, the federal government embarked on programs of urban renewal and freeway construction, dramatically reshaping American cities and lifestyles. The political coalitions behind such programs were diverse and often tenuous and imbalanced. Wendell Pritchett at the University of Pennsylvania Law School wrote that “renewal programs were controlled by a small number of real estate interests and politicians …. Several studies have shown how urban elites promoted redevelopment to reorganize urban areas and to protect and enhance their real estate investments.” Similarly, conceived by elite coalitions and lobbied by industrial interests in oil, automobile manufacturing, and road construction consistent with the political economy of car dependence, massive freeway construction projects were carried out across the country.
Freedom Park Monument Celebrates the African American Experience
As Confederate statues continue to topple, the centerpiece of North Carolina’s first monument to honor the African American experience has finally been erected in Freedom Park, just one block from the state’s capitol building in downtown Raleigh. “This monument makes an important statement about freedom from [the perspective...
Researchers Find Elevated Lead Levels at Child Care Facilities Across NC
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. It is all too common to find lead in tap water at North Carolina child care facilities, according to a new study by researchers from RTI International. The study, a collaboration between RTI and the Division of Public Health of...
Durham Community Says Goodbye to Murdered 'Violence Interrupter'
Reshaun Cates took one life, but he saved so many more. Cates, in 2009, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a home invasion robbery two years before that left Eva Jacobs, a Cedar Grove woman, mortally injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Cates, after serving nearly 16 years in prison, was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Budd and Beasley Are Polling Neck and Neck But They're a Study In Opposites
How do you write a profile of a man who wants to be a U.S. senator but doesn’t want to talk to you?. First, you go to his gun store. During my hour-long drive to ProShots—a gun store and indoor shooting range in Rural Hall, North Carolina, owned by Republican U.S. congressman Ted Budd—I listen to most of the store’s short-lived 2017 podcast, a structureless jabberfest where four employees discuss their vast firearm collections and the limitations of concealed carry permits.
Gerrymandering Debate Returns to NC Supreme Court
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Elections week continues at the state’s high court as justices weigh another appeal involving redistricting. The North Carolina Supreme Court wrestled once again with the issues of redistricting and gerrymandering on Tuesday in a case in which Republican lawmakers contend they should be allowed to draw maps however they choose, regardless of whether they dilute the voting power of people casting a ballot in favor of Democrats.
Durham Council Considers Downtown Social District
In February, the owners of Durham restaurant COPA spearheaded a weekly “small plates crawl” in the downtown district, rallying about a dozen other restaurants to join them in offering crawl-exclusive menu items—a cup of chili, say, or a plate of pork croquetas—on Thursday nights. The crawl,...
Raleigh Abortion Clinics Report Escalating Harassment From Protesters
Outside a Raleigh abortion clinic, one of only 14 in the state, anti-abortion protesters are doing everything they can to prevent patients from walking through the front doors. Protesters preach about sin and salvation through loudspeakers, photograph and videotape patients as they come in, and hand out fliers about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Learning to Salsa on a Friday Night in Durham
Dancers twirl during a salsa lesson at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. | Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi/The 9th Street Journal. It is the first Friday of the month at Durham’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio—Salsa Social night—and couples are twirling and prancing to the beat on the main dance floor. But around the corner, away from the group, Liza Salmon dances alone, barefoot. Salsa dancing isn’t hard, says Salmon, a baker by day and aspiring dancer by night. She says the key is to “let the music flow inside of you.”
Hayes Barton Homeowners Protest "Missing Middle" Housing
A small group of wealthy, white homeowners gathered outside the Raleigh city council chambers Tuesday to protest the city’s "missing middle" zoning policy. The policy—a long overdue update to the city’s antiquated zoning rules—allows developers to build duplexes and townhomes in historically single-family neighborhoods. The new rules are designed to increase the supply of homes, particularly lower-priced ones affordable for families entering the market.
Ted Budd’s Family’s Company Has Track Record of Employee Lawsuits and Workplace Violations
Congressman Ted Budd is fond of touting his hard work for family farms and businesses on the campaign trail. Last year, The Washington Post reported on allegations that the Budds, including Ted, ripped off American farmers by improperly transferring millions of dollars in assets to themselves just before an agriculture business, of which Budd patriarch Richard Budd was CEO, went bankrupt.
Wake County Habitat For Humanity Gets New CEO
Patricia Burch, a longtime Habitat for Humanity employee, will serve as the next CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Wake County, according to a news release. Burch comes to Wake County after nearly 16 years of work for Habitat for Humanity in Birmingham, Alabama. There, she served as executive director and, before that, as operations coordinator. Burch earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of West Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh Mayoral and City Council Candidates to Speak on Affordable Housing
Nearly every candidate for the Raleigh City Council will gather Thursday to discuss affordable housing in a forum hosted by ONE Wake, a community group advocating for property tax relief. The forum, taking place a month before the midterm elections, will include mayoral candidates Mary-Ann Baldwin, Terrance Ruth, and DaQuanta...
How a Collection of Never-Shown Vivian Maier Vintage Prints Came to Durham
Seeing Through Vivian Maier's Eyes: The Vivian Maier Research Project | Saturday, Oct. 15 & Sunday, Oct. 16, various times | The Fruit, Durham. The story of how the Durham artist and collector Jeff Goldstein came to own several thousand vintage Vivian Maier prints begins, as Goldstein tells it, with “everything from bedbugs to guns.”
With Bull City Griot, Paul Scott Is On a Book-Giving Mission
In 1969, my parents purchased a set of World Book encyclopedias that included a dictionary and “year in review.”. It wasn’t just like the world wide web, it was the world wide web, and for a little Black boy growing up in a working-class home, it revealed a world I didn’t even know existed. I spent hours poring over subjects—sports mostly, at first, especially entries about the Black athletes who boycotted the 1968 Olympics. Some days one of my buddies would come over and we would spend the afternoon looking at the colorful pictures of snakes in the S encyclopedia.
Raising a Toast to 21 Years of the Orange County Social Club
About a century ago, Carrboro’s commercial center shifted from Weaver Street to East Main Street, according to an architectural inventory the town published in 1983. By the 1920s, the booming district had all kinds of stores, including a pool parlor, a candy kitchen, and J. C. Merritt’s first hot dog stand. Some of the buildings were new and others had been moved. Almost all were made of wood.
indyweeknc
NC
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hillhttps://indyweek.com
Comments / 0